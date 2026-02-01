Record of conversation between Georgi Bolshakov, a journalist and undercover KGB agent, and artist [William] Walton, chair of the Fine Arts Commission in Washington, regarding the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Dec. 6, 1963. (Credit: National Archives/Rosarkhiv)

JFK Facts continued two original series advancing our editorial goals for 2026: deep dive reporting from the new JFK files, plus more high-level discussion of the state of the JFK case and its implications for a divided America.

We hope readers support our resolution — expressed by editor Jefferson Morley — to deepen and expand our reporting, as well as the pursuit of declassification and disclosure of JFK-related documents still concealed from the public.

At the Intersection of Oswald and Morales

On Nov. 22, 1963, as soon as JFK was dead, a propaganda effort kicked into high gear to link Lee Harvey Oswald to Fidel Castro and imply Communist sponsorship of the attack in Dallas. A concerted effort came out of Miami, New Orleans, and Mexico City, led by contacts and assets of David Sanchez Morales. The CIA officer was at the center of a web connecting all three locations.

Part 4 of the David Morales Deep Dive series connects such disparate characters as mobster Johnny Roselli, twentysomething Cuban exiles, and Clare Boothe Luce, author, former congressional representative, ex-ambassador, and wife of the publisher of Time and Life magazines.

RFK to Soviets: Don’t Believe the Official Story

Three weeks after President John F. Kennedy was murdered in November 1963, his grieving brother Robert F. Kennedy sent a private message to the leadership of the Soviet Union asserting that the assassination “undoubtedly was the result of a large political conspiracy.”

A Kremlin document, dated Dec. 9, 1963, is found in the Russian government’s recently released dossier on JFK’s assassination. The two-page memo shows the messenger was William Walton, an artist friend of JFK, who traveled to Moscow after the assassination to deliver the message to undercover KGB officer Georgi Bolshakov.

Left to Right: President Kennedy; Alexander Akalovsky (interpreter); Georgi Bolshakov (interpreter); Alexei Adzhubei, editor of the Soviet government newspaper Izvestiya, during an interview of JFK in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, Nov. 25, 1961. (Credit: Cecil Stoughton/JFK Library)

The English translation is published here for the first time.

Anniversary Card

Sorry I missed this last week — the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14176, signed on Jan. 23, 2025. I’ll cover myself by noting that it wasn’t published in the Federal Register until Jan. 31, 2025.

Documents released (or unredacted) in response to the executive order can be found on the National Archives site here and at the Mary Ferrell Foundation site here.