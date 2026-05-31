Screen grab from C-SPAN

JFK Facts’ top news this week is about JFK Facts. Our founder and editor Jefferson Morley has been appointed as an advisor to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which umbrellas the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. Morley will be assisting the Committee in writing a report on the status of JFK assassination files since the implementation of President Trump’s Executive Order 14176.

In order to avoid the appearance of any conflict of interest, Morley is taking a leave of absence from JFK Facts.

Managing Editor Steve Byrne will take over the editorship for the next six months. Steve, a veteran of the Detroit Free Press, is an experienced editor who sustains the site’s commitment to journalism, fact-checking, and news on a daily basis. With 22,000 subscribers, JFK Facts has established itself as a news outlet and will continue to publish authoritative journalism about new developments in the JFK story.

Congratulations on the gig and the ID badge, Jeff. We’ll be following our leader Steve Byrne in your absence and looking forward to this landmark report before the 119th congressional session ends.

Read the announcement here:

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Lights, Camera, Distribution

Still photo from “November 1963,” showing the mock-up Texas School Book Depository on the film set in Winnipeg, Canada (Credit: “November 1963” Facebook page.)

Keeping us up to date with JFK Hollywood news, Peter Voskamp wrote that “November 1963” film has found a distributor. The movie, which has made a circuitous route from a David Mamet project called “Blackbird” in 2013 to a Mafia-done-it “2 Days/1963” in 2022, with a script by Chicago mobster Sam Giancana’s great-nephew Nicholas Celozzi, and a detour to a planned movie titled “Assassination” in 2023. At that time it starred Viggo Mortensen, Al Pacino, John Travolta, Jessica Chastain, and Shia LaBeouf.

By 2025, there were two JFK assassination related films in the works — both born initially of the same Nicholas Celozzi-David Mamet collaboration. But a Celozzi lawsuit ended that marriage. Celozzi claims his script comes from a true story told by Giancana’s brother Pepe, who supposedly spent two days with Chicago-outfit boss Sam as the assassination unfolded. Mamet’s script went on to form the basis of “Assassination.”

”November 1963,” a film produced and written by Celozzi and directed by the two-time Oscar-nominated Roland Joffé (“The Killing Fields,” “The Mission”), is expected to be released in late 2026, possibly coinciding with the 63rd anniversary of the Kennedy assassination, Deadline reports.

”November 1963” was made last summer in Canada and stars John Travolta as mobster and CIA collaborator Johnny Roselli, Mandy Patinkin as mob boss Anthony Accardo, Dermot Mulroney as Chicago hit man Charles Nicoletti, Robert Carlyle as Jack Ruby, and Jefferson White as Lee Harvey Oswald.

“Assassination” was to be directed by Academy Award-winner Barry Levinson, starring Jessica Chastain as gossip columnist Dorothy Kilgallen, who was investigating the assassination and found dead in her New York apartment in 1965 (attributed to an accidental overdose). The cast was to include Al Pacino, Bryan Cranston and Brendan Fraser. Voskamp wrote: “From all indications, however, Levinson’s ‘Assassination’ is mired in lawsuits and currently dead in the water.”

JFK/CIA/ODNI Who What Where

I’m still confused. I haven’t yet been able to sort out the dispute between CIA and ODNI over some alleged JFK files. This started with active duty CIA officer James Erdman III testifying in front of the Senate Oversight Committee about Agency obfuscation of findings around the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jack Reid wrote:

In his prepared remarks, he made an explosive detour into the JFK case. He stated that the CIA took back control of 40 boxes of documents that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was reviewing for declassification under President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14176. That January 2025 decree ordered the release of records concerning the JFK, MLK and RFK assassinations. Shortly after his testimony, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, the chair of House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, reacted bluntly with an X post addressed directly to the CIA: “Return the documents immediately to” ODNI, she wrote. “JFK was declassified under an EO. MK ULTRA WAS REQUESTED BY CONGRESS.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he investigated the claims that “CIA had repossessed JFK files from ODNI” and that the story was false.

In an effort to clear some of the confusion, Chad Nagle commented:

Chad Nagle

From what I’ve been able to understand, the situation was confused by the fact that the CIA physically removed the boxes from the National Archives, not the offices of ODNI. But they were still under ODNI jurisdiction at the time the CIA seized them, even if they were physically located at NARA. Also, the whole thing happened last year apparently.

I’m hoping we can get to the bottom of this.

Tweet of the Week

We are allowed to be a little less than fully objective about the tweet of the week here at JFK Facts, especially when it concerns a historic appointment for our founder and editor-in-chief. This week’s honors go to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna for her Tuesday announcement: