The shutdown is over. The National Archives research room in College Park, Maryland has reopened and the research room at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston will reopen on Tuesday, November 18.

Search the MLK records

Rex Bradford and Stuart Wexler have posted the Mary Ferrell Foundation’s new collection of King assassination records, consisting of 243,496 pages of files, mainly from the FBI and some other federal agencies.

The newly released documents were posted on the National Archives site on July 21, 2025, pursuant to Trump’s Executive Order 14176. But the Archives web page does not make it easy to understand or search the new records.

The Mary Ferrell page does. Bradford and Wexler have organized the files for easy searching.

Share

From Influencer to Candidate, Jack Schlossber Announces Bid

Peter Voskamp reported on John F. Kennedy’s grandson, John Bouvier “Jack” Schlossberg’s announcement this week that he is running for the U.S. Congress in a bid to assume the seat that will be vacated by New York Congressman Jerrold Nadler. Schlossberg, 32, must overcome a slew of fellow Democrats also vying for the Nadler seat.

As JFK Facts reported at the beginning of this year, Schlossberg has condemned the release of official records related to the assassination of his grandfather, saying it is “distracting” the public from the “important issues” of our time.

Talking about William Harvey

On the ”That’s Enough Outta You!” podcast, Jeff Morley talked with Sean Kane and Bill Raider about what we have learned recently about the travels of CIA assassination chief William K. Harvey in late 1963 — and where the Harvey story is going.

Deep in November, your memories, please

A last reminder to contribute your stories of where you were on November 22, 1963.

Please add them to the comments in the story linked below.

Thanks for participating!

Tweet of the Week