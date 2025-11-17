JFK Facts

Gyuro Kozmo
8h

I wrote about the weird coincidence in 1963 that now in 2025 in the Hungarian ex KGB Archive I found a file mentioning the Tippit Call allegation on a step father to the infant Oswald [ Mr Gardos] back in 1940 - who then was repatriated to Hungary Budapest and in that year he worked as translator in the Corvina Publishers [ where my mom was the typist of the ex KGB director who just returned in 60 from Cuba where he spinsored Castro.] There is a file in the Archive on an US *detective* looking for Mr Gardos...[ I only got it due to his Corvina relation...due to my mom's papers ...here the Security opens files only for family members plus to Ph D researchers which I am exactly to find out about my family. I also had a Rand Corp strategist great Uncle [ called Kecskemeti] but he is not involved...even though legend says he started as Immigration Liaison Officer at the White house in 1940 so he could know the foster parents then like Gardos or the Oswald-Pics.

I have sent material on this to the Educational Forum Tippit Calll subgroup in the JFKA subforum....and the only reaction I got explained why it is doubtful that Oswald had any Corvina book whisked away by Marina...as the Auctioneer house online claims. I am now 72 with arthritis so writing gets painful and I will stop repeating this because it does not help in this conondrum and I get no feedbacks anyway.

