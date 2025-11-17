Week in Review: November Reopening for Assassination Research
And JFK's grandson announces run for Congress
The shutdown is over. The National Archives research room in College Park, Maryland has reopened and the research room at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston will reopen on Tuesday, November 18.
Search the MLK records
Rex Bradford and Stuart Wexler have posted the Mary Ferrell Foundation’s new collection of King assassination records, consisting of 243,496 pages of files, mainly from the FBI and some other federal agencies.
The newly released documents were posted on the National Archives site on July 21, 2025, pursuant to Trump’s Executive Order 14176. But the Archives web page does not make it easy to understand or search the new records.
The Mary Ferrell page does. Bradford and Wexler have organized the files for easy searching.
From Influencer to Candidate, Jack Schlossber Announces Bid
Peter Voskamp reported on John F. Kennedy’s grandson, John Bouvier “Jack” Schlossberg’s announcement this week that he is running for the U.S. Congress in a bid to assume the seat that will be vacated by New York Congressman Jerrold Nadler. Schlossberg, 32, must overcome a slew of fellow Democrats also vying for the Nadler seat.
As JFK Facts reported at the beginning of this year, Schlossberg has condemned the release of official records related to the assassination of his grandfather, saying it is “distracting” the public from the “important issues” of our time.
Talking about William Harvey
On the ”That’s Enough Outta You!” podcast, Jeff Morley talked with Sean Kane and Bill Raider about what we have learned recently about the travels of CIA assassination chief William K. Harvey in late 1963 — and where the Harvey story is going.
Deep in November, your memories, please
A last reminder to contribute your stories of where you were on November 22, 1963.
Please add them to the comments in the story linked below.
Thanks for participating!
Tweet of the Week
I wrote about the weird coincidence in 1963 that now in 2025 in the Hungarian ex KGB Archive I found a file mentioning the Tippit Call allegation on a step father to the infant Oswald [ Mr Gardos] back in 1940 - who then was repatriated to Hungary Budapest and in that year he worked as translator in the Corvina Publishers [ where my mom was the typist of the ex KGB director who just returned in 60 from Cuba where he spinsored Castro.] There is a file in the Archive on an US *detective* looking for Mr Gardos...[ I only got it due to his Corvina relation...due to my mom's papers ...here the Security opens files only for family members plus to Ph D researchers which I am exactly to find out about my family. I also had a Rand Corp strategist great Uncle [ called Kecskemeti] but he is not involved...even though legend says he started as Immigration Liaison Officer at the White house in 1940 so he could know the foster parents then like Gardos or the Oswald-Pics.
I have sent material on this to the Educational Forum Tippit Calll subgroup in the JFKA subforum....and the only reaction I got explained why it is doubtful that Oswald had any Corvina book whisked away by Marina...as the Auctioneer house online claims. I am now 72 with arthritis so writing gets painful and I will stop repeating this because it does not help in this conondrum and I get no feedbacks anyway.