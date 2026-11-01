Left: A stained-glass portrait of William of Occam (or Ockham) in All Saints’ Church in Ockham, Surrey (Credit: Moscarlop/Creative Commons 3.0) . Right: Undated photo of William King Harvey, assassinations chief for the CIA (Credit: tangodown63.com)

Pluralitas Non Est Ponenda Sine Necessitate!

That is Occam’s razor — the principle stated by the philosopher William of Ockham (1285–1347/49) that “plurality should not be posited without necessity.”

In the debate over the meaning of the April 1963 CIA request to the Federal Aviation Administration for official confirmation of an FAA credential issued to CIA officer William K. Harvey, JFK Facts’ Jack Reid returns to the question:

Was the FAA credential part of a cover scheme that would enable Harvey to fly, untraced, around the United States?

The alternative, and perhaps more simple (thank you, William of Ockham) explanation, is rooted in another possibility:

The credential may have been issued in keeping with an agreement between the CIA and the FAA that followed the passage of new legislation outlawing concealed-carry firearms on commercial airliners.

Although, on its face, the simpler theory makes a lot of sense, under closer scrutiny, five discrepancies emerge. Part I of Reid’s series describes the holes in this explanation and illustrates the need for further documentation to make a firm conclusion, one way or the other. The next part will detail further document requests that JFK Facts submitted to the CIA via the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.



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Watch Interview with Nicholas Celozzi on ‘November 1963’ Movie

You can now watch the JFK Live interview with Nicholas Celozzi, the great-nephew of Sam Giancana, who is behind a new movie that tells a story of the Chicago Mafia orchestrating President Kennedy’s murder. That is the family story recounted by Celozzi’s great-uncle Joseph “Pepe” Giancana, who spent time with Sam in the days surrounding the assassination.

The movie “November 1963” will hit the big screen on Dec. 4, and its credits include Oscar-nominated director Roland Joffé and stars John Travolta, Dermot Mulroney, Mandy Patinkin, and Robert Carlyle.

JFK Facts’ Steve Byrne describes the “Chicago mob”-based script as one where other theories surrounding the assassination story were largely set aside.

“People keep talking themselves into stories,” Celozzi said. “And what I’m giving you is something from someone that was sitting in the room while it happened.”

Watch the interview and the dark trailer at the link below — and wait for the movie to come to a big screen near you.



Foreshadowing the Assassination

In his preview of Thursday’s JFK Live discussion,JFK Facts’ Chad Nagle, as usual, gave some timely background to the discussion topic. This week, retired newspaper writer and editor Tim Harmon offered up some of the most interesting cases of possible foreknowledge of JFK’s assassination. Nagle guided us to JFK Facts’ previous posts on individuals who saw something and said something.

There may be value in examining how the authorities responded to the many reports they received in advance of Nov. 22, 1963. Lots of folks apparently wanted to kill the president, for lots of different reasons.

The topic stimulated much discussion among JFK Live participants. And we’ll be back soon. Larry Schnapf hosts a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK on Thursday nights. Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all.



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Callout for Your November 1963 Stories

Yes, again! I’m asking for your memories of Nov. 22, 1963. In the past, we have gathered our readers’ recollections of JFK’s death and published the stories in a popular feature on the JFK Facts site. Here’s our annual request for your memories of that day and the impact November 22 had on your life.

And we’re adding a new prompt for our younger readers: Have you been to Dealey Plaza? And what did that journey mean to you? You can see the new comments linked here and you can add your own. We will publish a selection in the days to come. Thank you for participating!



Tweet of the Week

This is getting tougher and tougher. At JFK Facts, if we didn’t give a wide berth to online posts that state theories as fact, we’d have a bevy of choices. So we sometimes have to settle for something low-key. “Yvette” — who bills herself as a “cool mom” and Cleveland Browns fan with the X handle “@bougiesports” — poses the question: Which unsolved murder would you pay the most money to solve? We don’t know exactly what “good money” means, but we think if JFK Facts readers had a ton of liquid assets, they might stump some up for the answer.