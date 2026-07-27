JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
10h

Isn't "a conspiratorially-minded CIA director" a tautology?

CIA directors, and CIA agents generally, are the ultimate masters of conspiracies. Furthermore, they are the ultimate masters of plausible deniability, an essential element of any successful conspiracy or psy-op.

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Anti-war leftist's avatar
Anti-war leftist
1h

Operation Zipper was the code name for the JFK assassination according to Jim Manning, author of Patriotism Unhinged. Check out his YouTube channel.

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