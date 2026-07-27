Interested in those code names?

Thornton D. “T.D.” Barnes, who worked at Area 51 in the 1960s, has given a wide-ranging interview comprising some 140 minutes on the “Danny Jones Podcast.” A close listen delivers both interesting stories about the CIA’s Office of Special Activities as well as insights into what topics are still off-limits. Notably, Barnes speaks at length about the early ‘60s struggle for aerial reconnaissance superiority that became embroiled in the dual purpose cover operation for the ZRRIFLE assassination program. OXCART, PALLADIUM, Northwoods, and Mongoose are operations touched on in the interview.

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Noting the Passing of Former CIA Director R. James Woolsey

Robert James Woolsey. (Credit: Christopher Michel, Creative Commons 2.0)

Robert James “Jim” Woolsey Jr., the director of central intelligence from 1993 to 1995 during the Clinton administration, passed away on July 21. During his tenure as DCI, the FBI arrested CIA officer Aldrich Ames for treason after uncovering his espionage for the Soviet Union and later the Russian Federation. Woolsey came under fire for a lack of vigilance, then prompted a public outcry by refusing to fire or demote anyone at the CIA for the oversight.

Woolsey resigned on Dec. 28, 1994, and entered the business milieu of the Washington establishment. But at age 79, he published a book about the JFK assassination that included a conspiracy theory, namely, that both Lee Harvey Oswald and his Russian wife, Marina, were KGB agents, and the Kremlin had used Oswald to murder the president. The book enlists the murder of the 35th president into a post-Cold War Western propaganda initiative against post-Soviet Russia.

A Russian government dossier released in October 2025 entitled, “The Assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy and Soviet-American Relations,” was published on JFK Facts at the request of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who had received it from the Russian Embassy during a U.S. government shutdown, when no public agency could offer the service. Chronicling interactions between Moscow and Washington before and after the ambush in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, on Nov. 22, 1963, it gives no cause for suspicion of Soviet culpability.

We also translated and analyzed key documents in this interesting archival collection. Nothing in its nearly 400 pages suggests that any U.S. official — as opposed to private interests or media outlets — ever suspected a Soviet KGB plot.

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An alert for our readers living in the DMV (codeword for District of Columbia/Maryland/Virginia): The author of “The Housewives Underground,” reviewed recenty by JFK Facts’ Peter Voskamp, will be speaking at a local bookstore on Wednesday, July 29. And there’s some fine dining at The Wharf, too.