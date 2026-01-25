Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue located in West Potomac Park in Washington, DC. (Credit: Julie Cropper via Shutterstock)

On a week of tributes for and remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets held a hearing that was not just a commemoration of Dr. King’s life, but a look forward to furthering the long-delayed investigation of his assassination in Memphis in April 1968.

So far, mainstream media has ignored it, but JFK Facts and One America News (OAN) covered the hearing testimony.

At present, this speculative re-examination is held in the minds of historians and independent researchers. The government has revitalized their work with the release in 2025 of about 245,000 pages of documents related to the investigation into MLK’s murder.

JFK Facts’ Chad Nagle was there at Thursday’s hearing as witnesses discussed those files as well as others still withheld from the public — and how the government should handle them.

“There’s the one major body of evidence that needs to be released,” testified Stuart Wexler, investigative researcher and co-author (with Larry Hancock) of two books on MLK’s assassination. “It’s the House Select Committee on Assassinations [HSCA] files on Martin Luther King’s assassination.”

The HSCA investigated the assassinations of both President Kennedy and King from 1976-79. The committee concluded that both murders likely resulted from conspiracies, but it failed to identify more than one participant or any ringleaders.

“Nearly every single page of the concurrent investigation into the JFK assassination has been released,” Wexler said of records from the HSCA inquiry. “Zero has been released on the Martin Luther King assassination.”

The task force’s chair, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, indicated she’s pursuing the release of the documents Wexler pinpointed.

Share

Dr. King’s Harder Path

Dory Wiley’s post takes us back to Dr. King’s life, and his practice of nonviolence — in a week where violence is right out in the open.

On this King Day, perhaps we could remember not just his dream but his discipline. Not just his vision but the hard spiritual work that made it possible. He chose the harder path — the path of nonviolence, of loving enemies, of refusing to hate. He chose it daily, consciously, against every natural impulse and against powerful forces that wanted him to fail. That choice is still available to all us, every day. The question is whether we have the strength to make it.

The David Morales Network

JFK Facts’ weekly installment of “David Morales Deep Dive” continued on Wednesday with details on how the CIA’s JMWAVE operations chief created a network of assets with motive, means, and opportunity to kill the president.

Chad Nagle and Larry Hancock showed that Morales’ meteoric rise in the CIA after the Bay of Pigs invasion debacle seems symptomatic of redoubled determination and drive on the part of the Agency to eliminate the regime of Cuban leader Fidel Castro — by any means necessary. Assassinations chief William King Harvey and Morales played leading roles in that effort.

Share



Russia’s JFK Dossier, Pt. 3

With the help of a team of Russian-speaking volunteers, this week’s installment on the Russian government’s dossier on JFK’s assassination (Part 3 of 6) presents English translations of key documents within the full Russian document. Among them are a Dec. 1, 1960, letter from Oswald that has never been seen before (the Warren Commission said this letter did not exist), and the KGB report on Oswald's time in the Soviet Union between Oct. 1959 and May 1962.

Tweet of the Week

JFK Facts is one of very few media outlets to have covered the MLK hearing on Thursday. In honor of the Task Force’s efforts, we award Rep. Luna X our post of the week.