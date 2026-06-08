Above is a 1975 memorandum from Donald F. Chamberlain, Inspector General, U.S. Central Intelligence Agency to Director of Central Intelligence, regarding the destruction or records related to the CIA’s MKULTRA program, which was exploring mind-control techniques. (Credit: National Security Archive: Link )

I was planning to lead this week’s newsletter touting Chad Nagle’s recent MKULTRA history, but first I had to get past this New York Times podcast interview with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), which popped up Friday night. You can watch the video on YouTube here, listen here, and read the transcript here.

Within the one-and-a-half-hour interview, Rep. Luna noted that JFK Facts founder Jefferson Morley was “the one that we brought into the oversight task force, and he’s actually going to be writing the report on it,” referring to a summary he’ll be compiling on the status of JFK assassination files since the implementation of President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14176. Morley announced this appointment in late May, telling JFK Facts subscribers he will be taking a leave from the site until December.

The interview is cordial, drawing out the details of Rep. Luna’s background and her path to Congress. Douthat, still a lone gunman partisan, acknowledged undue CIA and government secrecy over the JFK files, but suggested that “embarrassment” is a more likely explanation than conspiracy. As Nagle explained the columnist’s needle-threading: “In other words, undisclosed ties to the man who killed JFK, Lee Harvey Oswald, created a desperate CIA need to conceal operational ties.”

MKULTRA and Oswald? Mystery and Myth Endure

A few weeks ago, there was a brief sensation surrounding a CIA whistleblower’s statement before a Senate committee that his employer had unlawfully removed 40 boxes of “JFK and MKULTRA” materials from the custody of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

The mere juxtaposition of those words evokes what I think of as the dark side of the (mostly) serious research since the 1983 Rolling Stone story “Did Lee Harvey Oswald Drop Acid?,” which you can read here.

Did he, or didn’t he? And could those boxes — wherever they are now — answer the question?

Nagle’s story for JFK Facts this week provided some much-needed historical context on the CIA’s notorious mind-control program.

Reminder: You are invited!

At our JFK Facts weekly Thursday subscriber discussion, longtime researcher Steve Jaffe talked about interviewing Marina Oswald at famed JFK historian Mary Ferrell's house. According to Jaffe, Marina Oswald told him she'd been forced to say a lot of the things after the assassination, including about the legitimacy of the so-called Backyard Photos, which purport to show Oswald holding the rifle he is alleged to have used to kill JFK.

That’s the sort of chatter that happens just about every week in the meeting hosted by Nagle and attorney-researcher Larry Schnapf. Watch for the e-mail announcement on Thursday, and join the Zoom meeting. You are very welcome!

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