The KGB’s Oswald Files

When Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, received Russia’s “JFK Dossier” in October 2025, Chad Nagle explained “what this document is — and what it is not.”

Although many (including me) had hoped it was the records that Judge John Tunheim, former chairman of the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB), had requested and been shown on a trip to Minsk and Moscow with two review board officials in November 1996 — the KGB’s surveillance records of Lee Harvey Oswald when he lived in the USSR — it was not.

At the second hearing held by the task force in May 2025, Judge Tunheim had described to Rep. Luna the documents in the KGB’s “Oswald file”: