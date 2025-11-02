JFK Facts

Alan Green
1h

On November 22nd 1963 , I was 6, playing with toys on the floor in our house in Cheshire, England, when the news flash came on the television. I picked up straight away on the shock of my parents and friends who were in the house at the time. Coincidentally I was on the same floor in 1968 when Bobby was shot , thankfully we moved in 1970 !

