While the government shutdown continues into November, JFK Facts is working with a team of Russian translators to assess the authenticity and significance of the JFK assassination document(s) Rep. Anna Paulina Luna released from the Russian government. JFK Facts’ Chad Nagle’s first look at the 386-page dossier was posted last month. We trust others will do the same.

We’re waiting for the shutdown to end, and for the National Archives’ President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection and other presidential libraries to reopen. According to NARA’s note: “Due to the shutdown of the federal government, National Archives facilities are closed, websites and social media are not being updated or monitored, and activities are canceled … (with some exceptions).”

With the archives closed, and any new releases on hold, JFK Facts' editor Jefferson Morley posted an update on what we’ve learned so far from documents released or unredacted this year.



Behind Closed Doors

Morley compiled a list of seven U.S. government insiders in 1963 who came to believe President John F. Kennedy was killed by a conspiracy of his enemies.

Videos added to JFK Facts YouTube Channel

Here are some videos recently posted to our YouTube channel:

Bob Dylan’s epic “Murder Most Foul” set the tone:



Elementary deductions, courtesy of Sherlock Holmes:



Morley’s interview with a retired officer who handled intelligence reporting on Lee Harvey Oswald six weeks before JFK’s assassination:

Memories of Nov. 22, 1963

Last year we collected our readers’ recollections of President Kennedy’s assassination and published the stories in a popular feature on the JFK Facts site.

You can see a collection of memories here.

For this month’s anniversary, we’re inviting new subscribers — or those who didn’t submit a story in 2024 — to add to the recorded experiences of people who remember it as one of the important events of their childhood or youth.



