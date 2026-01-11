A distant view of buildings and water during winter in Hyannis, Massachusetts. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Happy New Year!

JFK Facts welcomed the new year by unveiling two new projects in pursuit of the goal of “Solving JFK in 2026.” Jefferson Morley outlined our editorial plan: deep-dive reporting from the new JFK files, plus more high-level discussion of the state of the JFK case and its implications for a divided America.

On Mondays, Morley will be sharing pieces on the state of the case from sky-view perspectives — among them how artificial intelligence can help humans transform the JFK discourse in the medium-term future. And he’ll also ask: What more can Congress do? Is the JFK story relevant to America’s current political crisis?

JFK Facts is not the only research forum engaged with analyzing the meaning of JFK’s assassination in the current political situation. Matt Crumpton welcomed Tim Fattig and Tim Gardner to his podcast, and it’s worth a watch/listen.

Share

Man of Mystery: David Sanchez Morales

Chad Nagle and Larry Hancock premiered the first story in a five-part series delving into the life of David Sanchez Morales. A William King Harvey protégé, Morales is among the CIA officers who arouse the most suspicion of complicity in President Kennedy’s murder.

JFK Facts proposed that the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets seek records related to Morales as described in our ongoing JFK Most Wanted requests. Information revealed in the declassifications of March 2025 only strengthened our conviction in Morales’ involvement.

On Wednesdays, our reporters will delve into the lifted redactions and deepening knowledge of the role of the officer who declaimed: “Well, we took care of that son of a bitch, didn’t we?”

Part 2 will trace the formative stages of Morales’ life and career from his enlistment in the U.S. Army through his active involvement in the CIA’s anti-Castro operations.

Exclusive: From Russia with Archaeography

A team of JFK Facts Russia experts, organized by Jack Reid and Chad Nagle, volunteered to translate documents from the Russian government’s dossier on JFK’s assassination, obtained by House Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and posted on the National Archives site for the JFK Assassination Collection. In Russian, of course.

Starting this week and continuing on Fridays, JFK Facts will exclusively present translations of key portions of the dossier, including:

How Russian archivists compiled the dossier.

The Putin government’s interpretation of JFK’s assassination.

Eight significant JFK documents in the dossier.

Reports on three JFK documents that have never been seen before.

This week, JFK Facts posted Reid’s translation of what the Russian authors call an “Archeographic Preface.” Uncommon in English, the word “archeographic” refers to the writing of treatises on antiquity. The essay, by two Russian archivists, describes how they located and assembled the documents. This is not a discussion of JFK’s assassination but a report on Russian sources and methodology.

Follow us on Fridays for more translations.

Share

The Passing of a Great Man: Robert Tanenbaum

JFK Facts noted the death of Robert Tanenbaum, the deputy chief counsel for the first congressional investigation of President Kennedy’s assassination and a forceful advocate for setting the JFK historical record straight. In reader comments, typically, a debate on Tanenbaum’s contributions ensued. I hope he is resting in peace, far from the madding crowd’s ignoble strife.



And Not to Forget…

Contrarian Steve Byrne looked back at some of our least popular stories of 2025, meaning the posts that didn’t do quite as well as we expected — or they probably deserved. Byrne reminded us of:

Malcolm Blunt’s piece on how the George Joannides files could be freed

Morley on Abe Bolden’s Secret Service stories

Nagle showing how Gerald Posner was wrong about the Task Force

Helsinki-based reporter Rami Smatt on the Oswald mystery in Finland

JFK Facts’ continuing coverage of our cultural obsession with movies, music, and more Influenced by JFK.

I’m looking forward to what’s coming in 2026, and hope you will keep reading. And don’t forget: On Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. EST, subscribers get together for a weekly JFK Live meeting on Zoom.

Hope to see you there.



