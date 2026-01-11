JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Dawson's avatar
Greg Dawson
7h

On a previous JFK FACTS discussion I pointed out that David Sanchez Morales was a key to the assassination operation. I wrote a book several years ago based on an x-CIA operative who told me that he worked with Morales in South America, Mexico, and in the Miami Field office. He told me that while Harvey and others directed him to proceed, he was the one who made it happen. If there is a Smoking Gun, it is related to Morales and Harvey and I am confident that the team is headed down the right dark path.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jefferson Morley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture