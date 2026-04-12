Bust of JFK from the Kennedy Center (Credit: User:Firefoxman )

At the Mary Ferrell Foundation — the repository of 2 million pages of documents, books, and essays relating to the assassinations of the 1960s, the Watergate scandal, and post-Watergate intelligence abuse investigations — Rex Bradford, founder and president of the nonprofit, publishes regular updates on the release of documents by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). JFK researchers are also interested, of course, in the MFF’s digitization and search optimization of the records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Last week Bradford published his overview titled State of the JFK Releases 2026, and JFK Facts Editor Jefferson Morley highlighted the latest statistics it revealed.

Diving deeper into Bradford’s report, you’ll find the details on the recent releases:

The incoming Trump administration swiftly moved to declassify records on the JFK and other assassinations, issuing Executive Order 14176 on Jan. 23, 2025. The first batch of electronic records were posted on March 18. That was the first of five JFK records batches between March 18 and April 3 of 2025; an additional set of documents was released on Jan. 30, 2026. All told, some 2,709 documents were posted, consisting of nearly 100,000 pages.

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As a researcher often frustrated by NARA’s turtle-speed pace in making these documents both searchable and retrievable, I appreciate that the MFF has incorporated tools that do both. NARA also now has an “AI Search Tool” working, but it still does not take you to the actual page where your search term appears, and when you click to see a document, you can’t search within it.

The Mary Ferrell Foundation has downloaded all of these records and incorporated them into our searchable document archive, which now features more than 2 million pages of such records.

Is the JFK release process complete? What’s still missing, classified, or redacted?

See the article linked below:

On the Podcasts This Week

On the Ciphered Past Channel, a nearly-two-hour discussion was devoted to the Mexico City Mystery and expanded to a wide range of topics — from the enduring questions about the assassination to the ongoing declassification process. JFK Facts editor Morley spoke with Tim Gardner and his co-host, Eli Frame.

The YouTube recording comes with handy labeled time stamps, so you can choose a topic covered, i.e.: 9:15 – Key question: Why did CIA officials lie?





At JFK Facts, subscribers can join co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a weekly discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. Subscribe and join at 8 p.m. EST Thursdays.