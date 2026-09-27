Sam Rockwell (left) and John Malkovich star as CIA agents in the soon-to-be-released film “Wild Horse Nine.” The movie features a JFK assassination subplot. (Credit: Searchlight Pictures)

ARRB Meetings Audio Files: Redactions & Gaps

JFK Facts’ Jack Reid investigated the August 2026 release of more than 120 hours of Assassination Record Review Board (ARRB) closed-meeting audio files by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). He found redactions in these recordings of meetings of the ARRB, which was tasked with clearing for release records related to the assassination.

… the presence of redactions upon the recent release of the ARRB audio files appeared to be in conflict with President Donald Trump’s 2025 Executive Order 14176 — Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In search of clarification, JFK Facts sent pointed questions to the public affairs offices at the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Archives, and the White House.

NARA did not respond to multiple requests from JFK Facts to state their position on whether the redactions comply with President Trump’s executive order. The Archives also refused to say which agency prompted the release in the first place.

Reid delved deeply into the question of the audio tapes, and whether they fall under the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act, the JFK Records Act or President Trump’s 2025 executive order — and what it would take for the redactions to be removed. He had responses from other agencies, as well as legal experts from the JFK research community.

When these audio files were released in August 2026, I downloaded several of them. Instead of listening to them, I first ran them through a transcription service. One audio file, named “ARRB Transcript Sept 14 1998_redacted.mp3,” seemed of interest due to the indication that it was, indeed, redacted. What was missing? The clue found on the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) website was:

Access: Partially Restricted

Access to some of these archival materials is restricted for the following reasons:

FOIA (b)(1) National Security

Secret

FOIA (b)(3) Statute

These records are partially restricted under 50 U.S.C. § 3024(i)(1) Intelligence Sources and Methods.

But my (expensive) transcription service produced a transcript that did not indicate where the audio file was censored. The service’s AI Assistant suggested that I listen to the audio. OK, then. Duh.

What I heard: a full 10 minutes of high-pitched tone that screeched into my ears.

Inevitably I started to think about the infamous 18½-minute gap of President Richard Nixon’s “Watergate tape” of June 20, 1972, and I found that tape here. But it didn’t screech like this one; the famous gap was just a buzz. By the way, the log of the Nixon tape, conversation 342-16, indicates just “[Blank],” not "18½ minutes of [Blank].”

(No, I was not at work as a news researcher yet at that time, although in later years I did end up in the same newsroom as the Watergate journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.)

Where’s Waldo, umm … Jeff?

If you are missing Jefferson Morley’s posts, and you don’t know why, we’re reminding subscribers that our editor is on leave at the site he founded, but he’s still busy working on the JFK case, including pursuing the release of withheld government documents.

He’ll be back in December. In the meantime, we are inviting your continued participation as subscribers and commenters on the work of our interim editor and longtime contributor Steve Byrne, inside reporters Chad Nagle, Peter Voskamp, Jack Reid, and yours truly, along with outsider contributors, and the legal expertise of Larry Schnapf, host of the weekly JFK Live discussions on Thursday nights.

Byrne wrote about a recent sighting of Morley on the “That’s Enough Outta You!” podcast, where Morley took time to provide a few updates on his gig on the Hill with the task force led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

While noting that the task force will not be going on “fishing expeditions” to prove any particular theory, Morley encouraged anyone to contact him if they have information on known JFK-related documents that have not been released. He can be reached at jefferson.morley@mail.house.gov.

Also on JFK Live

The modest headline from Nagle, below, fails to highlight what he has been adding to the announcements of weekly JFK Live discussions.

Beyond the date, time, and link to the weekly Zoom call, Nagle frequently features what-happened-on-this-date topics.

This week marked the anniversary of Lee Harvey Oswald’s departure from his New Orleans apartment at 4905 Magazine St. and trip to Mexico City in September 1963.

4905 Magazine St. in New Orleans in 2010s. The building has since been significantly rehabbed. (Credit: Perry Vermeulen )

How did he get there? And, as often asked: Did he really go there?

Nagle frequently tags some history on to the JFK Live posts, so be sure to read beyond “Join Us Tonight.”



Tweet of the Week

Having spent most of the summer holed up in a cabin in the West, far from the NYTimes Arts section, I was ignorant of the JFK-adjacent major movie release referenced in this tweet below from M. C. Armstrong.

“Wild Horse Nine,” starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell, has been getting Oscar buzz on the festival circuit, and features Malkovich as an aging CIA agent who strongly implies he was involved in JFK’s killing. (Trailer here; the film arrives in theaters beginning in early November.)

The full post captured below, and an accompanying thread are here. Follow our friend M. C. for more of his research and analysis.