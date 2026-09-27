JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
Sep 27

Thank you, Margot! I always appreciate your week-in-review, every Sunday. I'd like to hear more from you.

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Ed Gunny
Sep 28

The assassination of President Kennedy did change the course of American history far more than most Americans can realize. However, the enormity of the directional change may be surpassed by new culture demands unimagined in the 1960's.

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