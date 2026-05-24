JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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John F. Davies USMC ret's avatar
John F. Davies USMC ret
2hEdited

This interview was a refreshing change of pace because Jeff was on a podcast which leans towards conservative audiences. I recall him once mentioning having relatives who were hard core Trumpsters , but yet were some his most ardent supporters when it came to the JFK case.

One thing I noticed being said by the hosts was their belief that Oswald killed JFK after being manipulated by the Cubans and/or the Soviets. Or as I call it, the Manchurian Candidate theory.

This is a fairly common belief in many conservative circles. Its also a fallback position for a number of Warren Commission defenders, who use Johnson's initial suspicion as proof that the Communists were probably involved and he had to do this to save the world from nuclear war.

This idea is quite an old one, appearing at the time JFK was killed. Indeed, the DRE was the first to publicly state this almost 24 hours after Kennedy's death. Over the years, many from the conservative side of the fence came more and more to believe this. On a 1978 radio program, then former California Governor Ronald Reagan openly pointed the finger at Castro for being responsible for killing JFK. Its shown in scene in JFK, where one of Garrisson's investigators is cornered by an FBI agent who blames Castro for the murder. And recently author Phillip Shenon has mentioned this as a likely possibility. Even former CIA director James Woolsey has publicly endorsed the "Commies did It" theory.

Based on my own research into the military response, as well as other declassified documents, the evidence clearly shows that both Castro and Khrushchev were horrified, and took great measures to ensure that no blame was put on their respective nations. Both feared that militant elements in the US National Security Establishment would use this as a justification for military action, possibly even a nuclear war. The best reason why the Manchurian Candidate theory has survived was likely because, as the conclusions of the Warren Commission grow ever more indefensible, it serves as a convenient fallback position for the Lone Gunman defenders.

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William m Gaffney's avatar
William m Gaffney
3h

One of the best interviews with you I have ever seen

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