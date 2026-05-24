Week in Review: Task Force Anniversary
And the story behind the indictment of Raul Castro
One year ago this week, the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets heard from five sworn witnesses about the latest JFK assassination files. You can watch the entire hearing here or read highlights from JFK Facts coverage in Jefferson Morley’s story below. The hearing was a milestone in the history of the investigations into the death of the 35th president and a lucid introduction to the state of the JFK assassination story in 2026.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and her witnesses did more than anybody else in recent years to clarify the facts of the JFK assassination story for young people and interested citizens who think President Kennedy is relevant to our political world today.
Raul Castro Indictment: The Background
An indictment of former Cuban president Raul Castro for the 1996 shootdown of two American civilian aircraft was opened this week, 30 years after the incident.
According to the government’s indictment:
Hermanos al Rescate (Brothers to the Rescue, Inc. (”BTTR”)) was an organization in Miami, Florida that flew unarmed Cessna aircraft to rescue or guide Cuban migrants stranded or lost at sea. In the 1990s, BTTR’s flights also flew to support anti-Castro, pro-democracy movements in Cuba. … On February 24, 1996, three BTTR aircraft flew from South Florida toward Cuba, and Cuban MiGs shot down two of them in international waters, killing four United States nationals, including three American citizens. … All orders to kill by the Cuban military traveled through …chain of command with CASTRO RUZ and Fidel Castro as the final decision makers.
Fidel Castro died in 2016, leaving his 94-year-old brother, as the sole decision-maker authorizing the 1996 shootdown. The next year, Morley wrote a piece for the Washington Post Sunday magazine, using interviews and international flight data to reconstruct the deadly incident that killed four supporters of the Brothers to the Rescue organization. The story, he wrote, illustrates “the edgy conspiratorial violence” that has shaped relations between the two countries for 60 years. Your can read that story at the link below.
A Visit to Small’s Gift Shop?
The weekly callout for JFK Facts subscribers to join the discussion on Thursday nights included an intriguing tale about an alleged visit to a Mexico City gift shop by Lee Harvey Oswald. Did he buy a bracelet for Marina there in the fall of 1963? The answer involves the CIA’s (codename LIFEAT) surveillance of a group of American communist supporters in Mexico City and the shop owner’s telephone.
Addendum to an Obituary
JFK Facts recommended Jim DiEugenio’s sensitive obituary of G. Robert Blakey, the organized crime prosecutor who served as the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) chief counsel in 1978 and wrote the Committee’s final report.
The Washington Post obituary illuminates how and why the deception of CIA officer George Joannides caused Blakey to change his mind about the assassination and the investigation he led. But the New York Times obituary is misleading because it is outdated, omitting the Joannides story and its influence on Blakey.
Tweet of the Week
Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) and “Fresh Freedom” podcast host Nate Lucas spoke with JFK Facts founder Jefferson Morley this week about a confusing report on a CIA/ODNI dispute over file boxes. The conversation moved on to a deeper discussion of government accountability and transparency owed to the public regarding historic documents.
Watch the full episode here.
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This interview was a refreshing change of pace because Jeff was on a podcast which leans towards conservative audiences. I recall him once mentioning having relatives who were hard core Trumpsters , but yet were some his most ardent supporters when it came to the JFK case.
One thing I noticed being said by the hosts was their belief that Oswald killed JFK after being manipulated by the Cubans and/or the Soviets. Or as I call it, the Manchurian Candidate theory.
This is a fairly common belief in many conservative circles. Its also a fallback position for a number of Warren Commission defenders, who use Johnson's initial suspicion as proof that the Communists were probably involved and he had to do this to save the world from nuclear war.
This idea is quite an old one, appearing at the time JFK was killed. Indeed, the DRE was the first to publicly state this almost 24 hours after Kennedy's death. Over the years, many from the conservative side of the fence came more and more to believe this. On a 1978 radio program, then former California Governor Ronald Reagan openly pointed the finger at Castro for being responsible for killing JFK. Its shown in scene in JFK, where one of Garrisson's investigators is cornered by an FBI agent who blames Castro for the murder. And recently author Phillip Shenon has mentioned this as a likely possibility. Even former CIA director James Woolsey has publicly endorsed the "Commies did It" theory.
Based on my own research into the military response, as well as other declassified documents, the evidence clearly shows that both Castro and Khrushchev were horrified, and took great measures to ensure that no blame was put on their respective nations. Both feared that militant elements in the US National Security Establishment would use this as a justification for military action, possibly even a nuclear war. The best reason why the Manchurian Candidate theory has survived was likely because, as the conclusions of the Warren Commission grow ever more indefensible, it serves as a convenient fallback position for the Lone Gunman defenders.
One of the best interviews with you I have ever seen