A screen grab from the House Task Force hearing on the declassification of JFK files on May 20, 2025. (Credit: GOP Oversight/YouTube)

One year ago this week, the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets heard from five sworn witnesses about the latest JFK assassination files. You can watch the entire hearing here or read highlights from JFK Facts coverage in Jefferson Morley’s story below. The hearing was a milestone in the history of the investigations into the death of the 35th president and a lucid introduction to the state of the JFK assassination story in 2026.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and her witnesses did more than anybody else in recent years to clarify the facts of the JFK assassination story for young people and interested citizens who think President Kennedy is relevant to our political world today.

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Raul Castro Indictment: The Background

An indictment of former Cuban president Raul Castro for the 1996 shootdown of two American civilian aircraft was opened this week, 30 years after the incident.

According to the government’s indictment:

Hermanos al Rescate (Brothers to the Rescue, Inc. (”BTTR”)) was an organization in Miami, Florida that flew unarmed Cessna aircraft to rescue or guide Cuban migrants stranded or lost at sea. In the 1990s, BTTR’s flights also flew to support anti-Castro, pro-democracy movements in Cuba. … On February 24, 1996, three BTTR aircraft flew from South Florida toward Cuba, and Cuban MiGs shot down two of them in international waters, killing four United States nationals, including three American citizens. … All orders to kill by the Cuban military traveled through …chain of command with CASTRO RUZ and Fidel Castro as the final decision makers.

Fidel Castro died in 2016, leaving his 94-year-old brother, as the sole decision-maker authorizing the 1996 shootdown. The next year, Morley wrote a piece for the Washington Post Sunday magazine, using interviews and international flight data to reconstruct the deadly incident that killed four supporters of the Brothers to the Rescue organization. The story, he wrote, illustrates “the edgy conspiratorial violence” that has shaped relations between the two countries for 60 years. Your can read that story at the link below.



A Visit to Small’s Gift Shop?

The weekly callout for JFK Facts subscribers to join the discussion on Thursday nights included an intriguing tale about an alleged visit to a Mexico City gift shop by Lee Harvey Oswald. Did he buy a bracelet for Marina there in the fall of 1963? The answer involves the CIA’s (codename LIFEAT) surveillance of a group of American communist supporters in Mexico City and the shop owner’s telephone.

Addendum to an Obituary

JFK Facts recommended Jim DiEugenio’s sensitive obituary of G. Robert Blakey, the organized crime prosecutor who served as the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) chief counsel in 1978 and wrote the Committee’s final report.

The Washington Post obituary illuminates how and why the deception of CIA officer George Joannides caused Blakey to change his mind about the assassination and the investigation he led. But the New York Times obituary is misleading because it is outdated, omitting the Joannides story and its influence on Blakey.

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Tweet of the Week

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) and “Fresh Freedom” podcast host Nate Lucas spoke with JFK Facts founder Jefferson Morley this week about a confusing report on a CIA/ODNI dispute over file boxes. The conversation moved on to a deeper discussion of government accountability and transparency owed to the public regarding historic documents.

Watch the full episode here.