At frame 248, Secret Service Agent Roy Kellerman is still looking directly forward, and only Texas Gov. John Connally, sitting in front of JFK, has begun to turn around to his right.

Missed last week’s Week in Review newsletter? I did, too. I was on a (too) brief vacation and off the U.S. grid. So I have some catching up to do, and will share that here now.

If I hadn’t been having so much fun and boulangerie, viennoiserie and pâtisserie, I would be sorry to have missed the mini-tempest over one sentence in the testimony of active duty Central Intelligence Agency officer James Erdman III in a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing about CIA obfuscation of findings around the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Erdman was on joint duty assignment at the Office of Director National Intelligence’s Director’s Initiatives Group (DIG) between March 2025 and April 2026.

While speaking of the CIA’s alleged illegal monitoring of “the computer and phone usage of DIG personnel, their investigations, and contact with whistleblowers,” he added:

When the DIG ceased operations, the CIA also took back 40 boxes of JFK files and MKULTRA files being processed for declassification by DNI Gabbard.

This brief statement incited a storm of social media comments, a congressional request for the preservation of these documents, media appearances, and a call from Sen. Ron Johnson (R.-Wisc.) for a new Church Committee (the mid-’70s Senate committee that explored possible misdeeds by U.S. intelligence agencies).

JFK Facts’ Jack Reid reported on the mysterious document retrieval here.

On Thursday, May 14, JFK Facts’ weekly JFK Live Zoom call opened the issue for discussion.

And JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley appeared on NewsNation to discuss “the missing JFK and MKULTRA files.”

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The Secret Service Agent in the Limousine

Larry Hancock and Chad Nagle — on a tip from JFK researcher Larry Haapanen — studied a newly released FBI memo recounting that in March 1964, Secret Service agent Roy Kellerman (in charge of the White House Detail in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963) denied during his Warren Commission testimony making certain statements to the FBI shortly after President Kennedy’s murder. Specifically, two FBI agents reported that Kellerman had told them he had heard JFK say, “Get me to a hospital,” just before he was fatally struck in the head. The memo punches another hole in the generally discredited Single Bullet Theory, which forms the linchpin of the official lone gunman version of JFK’s death.



Again, Where is That NBC Footage?

On May 4, Lawrence Schnapf returned to the ongoing quest by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets to find the original version of the film shot by NBC News cameraman Dave Wiegman in Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963. A year after the Task Force first asked NBC to produce the footage, the panel is still trying to find out where the potentially significant film is located. In tracing the trail of the film to various locations, Schnapf proposes a possible site in a NBC storage facility in New Jersey.

The Speechwriter Looked Back

Reflecting on JFK Facts’ story about the unpublished memoir of President Kennedy’s secretary Evelyn Lincoln, Peter Voskamp wrote about the memoir of Ted Sorensen, JFK’s close adviser and primary speechwriter. Both aides expressed opinions about the death of the president.

In his 2008 memoir “Counselor: A Life at the Edge of History,” Sorensen revealed that in the four-plus decades since the assassination, he was far from being at peace with the official narrative on his friend’s death:

On the one hand, what good would it do to find out now who killed John Kennedy? It would not bring him back or resurrect his policies and standards. On the other hand, many people all over the world, including me, would feel somewhat better knowing, with a certainty, even now, that John F. Kennedy was killed by ideological adversaries, and thus died a martyr for a cause, and not simply in a senseless killing at the hands of a crazed lucky sharpshooter.”

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JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley gave a nod to new podcast episodes exploring issues related to the CIA and Israel, most recently on the personal relationship of CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton to Israel’s intelligence hierarchy.

Tweet of the Week

Two deaths in the past two weeks were noteworthy in the JFK assassination research community. One was John Barbour, who died on Tuesday at the age of 90. He was an Emmy-winning Canadian TV celebrity who became involved in trying to solve the “Great Crime” and even helped New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison. Mainstream media obituaries barely mention Barbour’s work on JFK assassination research, including documentary filmmaking. However, fine tributes were written to him at both Assassination Archives and Research Center and Kennedys and King websites.

By contrast, the death of G. Robert Blakey, chief counsel of the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA), did garner a tweet from the Washington Post of his obituary describing his disillusionment with the CIA as a result of investigating the murder of JFK:

The committee was ostensibly aided by a former CIA officer, George Joannides, who had been pulled out of retirement to serve as a liaison with the agency. But in 2001, Mr. Blakey learned that Joannides was not a disinterested third party, but a potential witness. According to declassified CIA documents, Joannides had supervised a group of CIA-funded, anti-Castro Cuban exiles who publicly clashed with Oswald months before the assassination. “The agency set me up,” Mr. Blakey said in 2005, after concluding that Joannides had been dispatched to stonewall the committee’s work. In hindsight, he said, “I have no confidence in anything the agency told me.”

JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley is quoted in the obituary.