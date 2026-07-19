Source: Penguin Random House

The new book “Housewives Underground” by The Atlantic staff writer Kaitlyn Tiffany introduces us to the fascinating first wave of Warren critics, with particular focus on three important female citizen investigators. The central figures in Tiffany’s book — the “housewives” in the title — are Sylvia Meagher, Shirley Martin, and Maggie Field. The title itself came from a demeaning description of the three in a dismissive and critical article written about them.

JFK Facts’ Peter Voskamp puts Tiffany’s work in the context of the current loss of public confidence in government:

Now, six decades later, we find ourselves mired in corrosive doubt about every official pronouncement — conspiracy theories on top of conspiracy theories denouncing conspiracy theories.

Voskamp writes that, following the path of attorney Mark Lane — the first public skeptic of the “official” story of President Kennedy’s assassination — these women and others (including men) sought each other out and engaged in constant correspondence, sharing research and documents — all working in concert toward a united goal: disproving the Warren Report. Their agreements and disagreements stretched out over years, as the infamous case of the assassination of the youthful president was investigated and reinvestigated by government committees and appointed bodies, as well as by historians, journalists, Hollywood and “buffs.”

I am smiling as I see my words — “including men” — in the paragraph above. As a member of the community of interest in the JFK assassination, I am all too familiar with the scarcity of women’s voices in this space. I’m looking forward to this new history of its distaff side. And a toast to Mary Ferrell.

Other recent reviews can be found the links below, although several sit behind paywalls.

New York Times: “a ghostly past brought brimmingly, engrossingly to life in these pages.”

Air Mail: “Readers of ‘The Housewives Underground’ will immediately recognize the assassination buff as the predecessor of the 9/11 truther, the Reddit sleuth, the live-streaming vigilante, the anti-vaxxer, the red-pilled YouTuber, the edgelord historian, and, in a terrible twist, the slain president’s own nephew.“

Publishers Weekly: https://www.publishersweekly.com/9780593728628 “It’s an extraordinary account of a relentless search for truth.”

GoodReads: “… a riveting history of obsession, heartbreak, and the myth of the great American century.”

Bookreporter: “….an unforgettable historical biography.”

Harper’s Magazine: “I’m never inspired; this book inspired me.“

Tweet of the Week

There’s nothing especially apropos about this one, but it has an immediate aesthetic appeal. It’s from the account of “The Conservative Alternative,” whatever that means. JFK would not have been considered a conservative in his day any more than Thomas Jefferson (in the immediately preceding tweet) would have in his. But the photo of cigar-smoking JFK combined with the quotation conjures him in a reverie about something he reputedly wanted to do but never got around to. The rest, as they say, is history.