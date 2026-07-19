JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Allen Lowe's avatar
Allen Lowe
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I won't repeat myself but simply refer you to my comment on Mr. Voskamp's article; this book has many good things but smells of "limited hangout," pretending to be sympathetic to the conspiracy minded while denigrating Garrison and seemingly being unaware of how our understanding of how his trial was undermined by the CIA and the media have been changed by documents released by the ARRB. Please, don't keep endorsing this book without mentioning this non-fatal weakness. I am, I have to say, a bit shocked at how those of you who actually talk about the assassination for a living also seem to be unaware of this. But then I have the feeling you don't actually read the comments.

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