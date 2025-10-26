Promotional still for “The Russians Are Coming The Russians Are Coming” (1966) starring Alan Arkin (right) as a Soviet submarine captain. (Credit: United Artists/IMDb)

Recapping last week’s review, we followed news about the 350-page dossier from the Russian government about JFK’s assassination released via Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets:

The document is posted on JFK Facts here.

But alas for me, I can’t read Russian. So I’ve only read the pages that were written in English — by Lee Harvey Oswald, or someone signing for him (?).

Fortunately for us, JFK Facts’ translation team is preparing a comprehensive translation and analysis of Russia’s JFK Dossier, coming soon!

While waiting for that to be completed, JFK Facts had the privilege of posting two articles featuring first-hand witnesses to events in the 1960s Soviet Union — Oswald’s friend in Minsk, Ernst Titovets, and Sergei Khrushchev, the son of the leader of the USSR.

Titovets on His Friend Lee Oswald

Ernst Titovets, a biomedical researcher in Minsk, Belarus (formerly in USSR), gave us his detailed recollections about his friend, the accused assassin, and what Oswald called “The Athenian System.” These memories include their youthful conversations and escapades as they traded language lessons and political arguments.

I knew Lee in both good health and poor, in high spirits and low, in love and in heartbreak. One night he shared with me his suspicion that his flat was bugged. We spent quite some time looking for some hidden listening devices, all over his place, but to no avail. Only after the collapse of the Soviet Union was it confirmed that his flat was indeed bugged by the KGB. Lee somehow came to a correct conclusion about it.

Titovets described his debates with Oswald, and offered his own analysis of Oswald’s political beliefs in those years. And he wrote about how Oswald’s status as the alleged assassin of President Kennedy affected his own life.

Because of my friendship with Oswald, I became a marked person. In various ways, it influenced the rest of my life. On my return to Minsk I was summoned to the office of the Rector of the Medical Institute, where I was confronted by four KGB operatives who were eager to debrief me about Oswald. At the end of the interrogation, I was advised to keep my mouth shut about my friendship with the American. Similar treatment was served on other medical students who happened to meet Oswald. Only after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 did this long-standing taboo finally become obsolete.

What the Russians thought about Oswald’s guilt

Peter Voskamp has written previously on finding Rhode Island connections to the JFK assassination story. As a reporter for a small newspaper in the Ocean State — it’s also the smallest state — Voskamp interviewed his literal neighbors who came there as summer residents and immigrants.

Sergei Nikitich Khrushchev was the second son of Nikita Khrushchev, the shoe-pounding Soviet premier who challenged JFK and famously brought the world to the verge of nuclear war during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Sergei and his wife came to America in 1991 shortly after the Soviet Union collapsed. They settled in the Providence area.

Sergei Khrushchev spoke to Voskamp in 2008. The story about this interview and transcript from the conversation can be found at the link below. Here’s one Q&A:

Was Soviet intelligence surprised to learn that Oswald was supposedly the man who pulled the trigger? I think that they were surprised because … my father’s chief of staff came to his office at the Kremlin, he called the head of KGB [Vladimir Yefimovich Semichastny], who said, “First he [Khrushchev] will ask you about this guy [Oswald]. I have pulled all the papers about him. We think he was not related in this.” And, he said, “no relations with us.” That means KGB. So he tells this to Khrushchev, and Khrushchev asks him to send this information to America, because Khrushchev was worried that America could do something unpredictable. He did not think they would start a war, but he didn’t want any accusation — that it is serious accusation that it was some Soviet plot. He wanted to give to the American side as much information as he could.

Is that the information we now have in the Oct. 14 release from Russia? Or if not, where are those KGB “papers”?

This week we posted some video clips that our editors recommend to enrich knowledge of the JFK story.

Audio expert Ed Primeau talked to JFK Facts’ Jefferson Morley about his forensic analysis of a partial recording of communications with the Air Force One presidential jet on Nov. 22, 1963 as it carried President Kennedy’s body back to Washington.

CIA director Richard Helms was a spy who acted as if he had nothing to hide. But in this interview about JFK’s assassination with CBS News, his guard slipped.

Fabian Escalante, a retired Cuban intelligence official, explained why Che Guevara gave an extensive interview to ABC-TV in the spring of 1963. The footage of Guevara is the only time the American public got to see the Cuban revolutionary first hand, without the filter of hostile news coverage.

