Credit: Cover illustration from Amazon.com .

The August doldrums are with us. Stagnant air, extreme heat, and breezeless afternoons bring sudden thunderstorms and the summertime blues. Just like that, Chad Nagle’s post about a recent book blaming JFK for full-scale war in Vietnam caused a lightning strike. Readers erupted with insults and vituperation. Please stop, wait, and autumn will come soon enough.

The book is Jack Cheevers’ “Kennedy’s Coup: A White House Plot, a Saigon Murder, and America’s Descent into Vietnam,” published by Simon & Schuster in February.

In it, according to Nagle’s take on a recent review in AIR MAIL, comes the blame for J.F.K.’s “Final Failure.”

“[W]ise man” LBJ is let off the hook for committing hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops to Southeast Asia. It was all JFK’s fault. On Nov. 2, 1963, a coup had resulted in the assassination of South Vietnamese president Ngô Đình Diệm and his brother/top adviser Ngô Đình Nhu. Under the “buck stops here” principle, the author holds JFK responsible, then somehow blames him for the full-scale war metastasizing a year and a half after his murder.

Reader comments devolved into name-calling, political partisanship, and other accusations best left undescribed.

Let’s keep it civil, people!



Share

Bill Simpich Explores the FBI Informants

Last month, JFK Facts subscribers listened to presentations from researchers Bill Simpich and Greg Parker, in that order, during a Thursday night JFK Live session. They spoke about ways that the FBI could help to fill key gaps in the official history and even solve America’s most famous cold case using the state-of-the-art forensic technology the Bureau now has at its disposal.

In Part I, Simpich described his research identifying the anonymous people who informed on Lee Harvey Oswald to the FBI. You can watch his presentation at the link below.

Next week, JFK Facts will publish Part II, in which Parker provides a “DNA roadmap,” telling us how the latest testing techniques really could crack the 63-year-old case once and for all.

So far, so good in the comments.



Thursday Nights With JFK Live

On Thursday, July 30, our preview for that night’s JFK Live event provided context for the same day 62 years ago:

[T]he Warren Commission was in full swing. The lone gunman verdict had already taken shape, and it just remained for the panel to stitch up its preordained conclusion with the help of the FBI, publish it in bound volumes and put it all on a shelf ahead of the November 1964 elections. But on July 30, 1964, Bureau investigators interviewed an 18-year-old Cuban exile named Annie Odio at her brother’s home in Miami. Annie and her sister, Silvia, recounted an experience that posed an obstacle to the commission’s “parti pris” verdict. They claimed to have met Lee Harvey Oswald in the company of a couple of Latin-looking men some time after 6:30 p.m. in late September 1963 at the entrance to Silvia’s Dallas apartment.

The resulting weekly live conversation touched on the so-called Odio incident, the push to release files related to the MLK assassination and much more.

You can join us each Thursday for a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK with Larry and guests. Write your questions or comments in the chat thread — or voice them aloud — during the big Zoom call, open to all at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)

Tweet of the Week

This week’s shout-out originated with an AI image President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on July 26. The deepfake image showed the current president in front of the White House with JFK.

In turn, someone turned that image into an AI video showing the two presidents shaking hands, which can be seen here.

As pointed out by JFK Facts’ Chad Nagle, it seems to all be part of Trump’s “tendency to identify himself with JFK.” In the name of peace in our comments section, we’ll just leave it at that.