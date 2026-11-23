The marquee of the Texas Theatre in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. (Credit: Chad Nagle)

The Day After

We postponed the Week in Review until Monday because JFK Facts reporters were in Dallas for the JFK Historical Group conference, the advance screening of director Roland Joffé’s film “November 1963,” and commemorations of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dealey Plaza 63 years ago.

More on the conference is to come.

Steve Byrne described the scene inside the Texas Theatre with the director in attendance for a post-screening Q&A. The classic movie house has its own starring role as the site of Lee Harvey Oswald’s arrest on the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963. It was packed with history buffs in town for the conference, and with locals who saw that the theater represented on screen was not this real one, but a Canadian stand-in.

”November 1963” takes one side in the who-did-it? debate, as “based on a true story” from a descendant of the Chicago Mob, Nicholas Celozzi, the great-nephew of mobster Sam Giancana. Writer-producer Celozzi appeared on our JFK Live discussion in October. If you missed it, you can watch the video here.

Byrne wrote about the film and Joffé’s discussion with the live audience in Dallas. “November 1963” will open in theaters nationwide on Dec. 4.

Memories’ Farewell

Nov. 22, 2026 marked the last installment of JFK Facts reader memories about Nov. 22, 1963, wrapping up with our own Larry Schnapf’s childhood in Matawan, N.J., along with others who made the deadline. Thank you, Larry, and thanks to everyone who submitted a thoughtful reminiscence of that day when we were just kids.

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Dick Russell on Completing Rob Reiner’s JFK Book

JFK Facts’ Steve Byrne sat down virtually with Dick Russell — investigative journalist who has written multiple books on the assassination — for an exclusive interview about “Who Killed JFK?,” the new book adapted from Rob Reiner’s 2023-24 podcast of the same name. The 10-part (plus bonuses) podcast, narrated by Reiner and Soledad O’Brien, has over 10 million downloads.

Now, Russell and writer David Hoffman, who both worked with Reiner to create both versions, have completed the book which was in production when Reiner and his wife, Michelle, were killed in December 2025 — a crime for which their own son, Nick, has been charged. Rob Reiner wrote the book’s foreword about a week before he died.

When Byrne asked about Russell’s hopes for the podcast and book as part of Reiner’s legacy he said:

I think it’s all about keeping this alive for a younger generation. So they can know what happened, as much as it’s still possible. As we know, there’s a lot they’ll never know. But at least, the fact that the country changed, well, I don’t know [if] irrevocably, is the word. But certainly, a lot of what we’ve gone through in the years since then emanate from that day in Dallas, in the sense it was a coup in America, which Rob originally was thinking of titling the limited series. It was, in fact, a coup. A president was overthrown and killed, and we’ve been downhill from there in a lot of ways.

This week, JFK Facts posted an exclusive excerpt from the book — a chapter about the CIA, the Mob, and international assassins. Read the excerpt and the interview transcript at the links below.

Also on the Big Screen

In more JFK-related film news, interest in “Wild Horse Nine” remains high among JFK folks and critics, although it has not fared as well at the box office. I guess it’s not “Hunger Games.”

In the two weeks since its opening, director Martin McDonagh and cast members John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Parker Posey, and Steve Buscemi have appeared in various combinations in multiple interviews. This week, JFK Facts’ Peter Voskamp focused on a film buff’s favorite — the multi-talented Malkovich — who at age 72 is being mentioned for his first Oscar. Malkovich described the film’s and his own connection to JFK’s assassination to the New York Times:

The Kennedy assassination, for those of us who were alive at that time, that’s probably the major trauma of my lifetime as an American citizen. Don DeLillo, who wrote the book “Libra” about the Kennedy assassination, referred to it as the seven seconds that broke the back of the American century. And I would concur.

JFK Facts previously posted about “Wild Horse Nine” here.

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November 2, 1963

South Vietnamese President Ngo Dinh Diem and his brother, Ngo Dinh Nhu were executed in a coup on Nov. 2, 1963. Over at Medium, James Day traces the documentary record of Diem’s assassination and the work of high-level military conspirators backed by U.S. officials. Was Vietnam policy a causal factor in JFK’s assassination three weeks later?

JFK Facts recommends Day’s post, which poses a challenge to JFK researchers: is it theory, or evidence?

The distinction brings to mind two Latin words: credo, “I believe,” and scio, “I know.” I may believe a particular explanation of Kennedy’s assassination to be correct. That does not mean I know it to be so.

The scene at Dealey Plaza

Every year, there are remembrances of JFK’s death at the sight of the shooting. Here’s what it looked like at Dealey Plaza at 12:30 CT on Sunday, which is 63 years later to the minute.

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Tweet of the Week

I learned something today on X. But it seems as if most of the other tweets and replies were from Gerald Posner.