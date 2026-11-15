A screenshot from the Zapruder film via the National Archives Catalog. (Credit: © 1967 Dallas County Historical Foundation d/b/a The Sixth Floor Museum)

Amended License Agreement Pending

On Nov. 5, Larry Schnapf reported that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) had “quietly entered” into an agreement with the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza that would have the effect of preventing NARA from making the highest resolution version of the Zapruder film available to the American people — a film U.S. taxpayers paid $16 million to acquire. That evening, Schnapf discussed the agreement on our weekly JFK Live podcast with attorney Mark Javitch, who represents the Forum on Open Access to Government Records, which is currently suing the museum and NARA.

A week later, Schnapf updated readers with another scoop: After the news broke, the museum on Monday filed a motion containing an amended license agreement that changed two of the most controversial portions of the original license agreement. If it moves forward, the amended license agreement might possibly allow the highest quality copy of the Zapruder film to be available to the public — and no longer put limitations on how the film could be used.

Additionally — and also quietly — NARA completed its upload of Zapruder film still images to its web page titled Slides of Frames from Zapruder Film Frames of the Kennedy Assassination. According to the NARA record:

This series consists of color transparencies that were created by Time-Life, Inc. from each frame of the motion picture 8mm film taken by Abraham Zapruder during the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963. … The records in this series are arranged numerically by original 8mm film frame number. Frames are numbered 164 through 483.

The catalog entry is available here. Or you can view the slides directly here.

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‘A Riddle, Wrapped in a Mystery, Inside an Enigma’

A post by guest contributor Dan Carbone described the last days of George de Mohrenschildt, the mysterious Russian emigré who befriended Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas. On a second day of interviews in Palm Beach, Florida, with well-known JFK assassination expert Edward Jay Epstein, de Mohrenschildt returned to his residence and committed suicide. But Epstein never revealed the full content of the interview and neither a recording nor transcript was made, according to Epstein.

Carbone gathered the tantalizing pieces Epstein scattered throughout subsequent writings to discover de Mohrenschildt’s revelations, confronting the inconsistencies, shadows, and lies of both the reporter and his subject.

Shane O’Sullivan’s new documentary, “The Watergate Caper” — a 105-minute montage of primarily vintage footage — was reviewed by JFK Facts’ Peter Voskamp. The story is told through the mouths of television news commentators, law officials, politicians, and perpetrators themselves, among them names that also often come up in JFK assassination discussions: James McCord, Bernard Barker, Frank Sturgis, Eugenio Martinez and Virgilio Gonzalez, E. Howard Hunt, and CIA director Richard Helms.

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Remembrance on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, Chad Nagle recounted President Kennedy’s wartime heroism as well as JFK’s tribute to the fallen in a Nov. 11, 1961, speech at Arlington National Cemetery.

In addressing the dead in Arlington Cemetery, JFK recited the final verse of the poem “Heroes” by the English playwright Laurence Housman (1865-1959):

They are the race — they are the race immortal,

Whose beams make broad the common light of day!

Though Time may dim, though Death has barred their portal,

These we salute, which nameless passed away.

And Your Memories Are Welcome Here

Again we are highlighting this week’s contributions from the JFK Facts community about their memories of that day 63 years ago. If this jogs your own memory of Nov. 22, 1963, or you have visited Dealey Plaza in Dallas, you can add your story to the comments in the post below.

Thank you for sharing how the assassination of President Kennedy impacted you.

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Tweet of the Week

This week’s prize goes to our absent founder, Jefferson Morley, for his lengthy and thoughtful post about how best to interpret the new fact patterns that have emerged from the declassification of JFK assassination files in the last few years. Morley engaged with Gerald Posner, author of “Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK” (1992), which is a staunch defense of the official history embodied in the Warren Report of 1964 and a “case for the prosecution” of the accused assassin, Oswald: