JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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William m Gaffney's avatar
William m Gaffney
2h

The Washington Post ran a very interesting story on a spy plane yesterday

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Eldon Krugman's avatar
Eldon Krugman
1h

Thank you, Jefferson. I am an AI/SI SKEPTIC! That was my initial interaction with a couple AI sites, regarding the JFK Assassination. I was always receiving the status quo line; “three shots from the TSBD, lone gunman.” So this is one party anxious to see how smart AI will be and WHEN?

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