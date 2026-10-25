Santa Sasquatch and Shot Glass Bigfoot. (Credit: Margot Williams)

This week, while asking — “How do we come to believe what we believe? How do we know what we know? — Steve Byrne and Chad Nagle apply these questions to wildly different mysteries.

Fact: Sasquatch Is Bigfoot

I need to start with a confession. And an explanation and message to my editor Steve: I, too, have followed Bigfoot. But I followed the Bigfoot trail as a side trip to Willow Creek, California, on a journey through the State of Jefferson. (Look that one up.)

Byrne examines the premiere of a documentary “Capturing Bigfoot” investigating the classic footage of a creature in the northern California woods, known as the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film.

The reason the new documentary has caused such an uproar: “Capturing Bigfoot” is not only arguing that the famed P-G footage of a large, hairy figure strolling through the northern California woods was faked (the idea that there was chicanery behind the film is hardly novel). What is new: The documentary has receipts, in particular previously undiscovered imagery that carries too many similarities to the P-G film (and importantly, the P-G “suit”) to resemble anything but a rehearsal. Seeing the footage is what led to the gentleman’s reaction of “You guys want to start working on the Kennedy assassination for me now?” in the teaser trailer.

After delving into the reaction of the Sasquatch community to a documentary debunking a major premise, Byrne returns to his comparison of the controversy to JFK community issues.

If anything “Capturing Bigfoot” ever happens in the world of JFK research, I hope the community can rise above it. But I have my doubts. Too often, I hear people cite evidence as gospel, even though it’s already been convincingly debunked. On the regular, I see the cult of personality affect the evaluation of supposed proof. And especially problematic is the way evidence is presented to support theories, rather than examined individually on its merits — a particularly profound problem when highly technical arguments are used, and the consumer of that evidence doesn’t truly have the scientific or math background to competently assess it. Heaven knows I’ve been guilty of every one of those infractions myself.

Thank you, Steve, for the photos of your journeys.



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Mysteries: Ending and Never-Ending



Nagle uses his admiration for the fictional masterpieces of film writer/director David Lynch (“Eraserhead,” “Twin Peaks,” “Mulholland Drive”) to explore the concept of “mystery,” as we have come to know of the assassination of President Kennedy.

The “Twin Peaks” protagonist FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), says into a hand-held Dictaphone: “Diane: It struck me again earlier this morning. There are two things that continue to trouble me, and I’m speaking now not only as an agent of the Bureau but also as a human being. What really went on between Marilyn Monroe and the Kennedys, and who really pulled the trigger on JFK?”

Fact or fiction? Mystery or solution? Nagle examines his own reality as a full-time JFK researcher:

As honest researchers admit, the JFK assassination long ago assumed the aura of perpetual mystery, like something never to be solved. No wonder Dale Cooper foreshadows the challenge of solving his case with an off-hand reference to JFK.

In a fictional detective series, indefinite mystery serves art by enhancing drama. Alas, the idea of never uncovering the truth behind the non-fiction JFK assassination shouldn’t amuse anyone.

November 1963 Is Coming in November 2026

The JFK Live discussion on Thursday night welcomed Nicolas Celozzi, producer of the upcoming film “November 1963.” The movie is due out in cinemas on Nov. 20, starring John Travolta as mobster Johnny Roselli, Dermot Mulroney as hit man Charles Nicoletti, and Robert Carlyle as Jack Ruby.

Watch the trailer here:

JFK Fact’s Larry Schnapf hosted the discussion. I couldn’t make it on Thursday, so I’m looking forward to the recording being posted here soon. The attendance was “standing-room only,” meaning the audience cut-off was reached before some of us could get in. No standing room on Zoom.

JFK Live is a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK, and we can open it up however you want. Join us every Thursday night)at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)

Not Coming in November 2026

The JFK Lancer conference, which for three decades has been one of the premier annual gatherings for JFK assassination research, has been canceled for 2026. Details in the story below.

For those who may have already booked travel to Dallas to attend Lancer, another conference, organized by The JFK Historical Group, will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Dallas - Market Center over approximately the same dates. JFK Facts’ Nagle and Schnapf will be presenting among over two dozen speakers.

Organizers are inviting those stranded by the Lancer cancelation to join them. Email Gary Fannin at jfkgenius@yahoo.com or go directly to their website, jfkhistorical.com, to learn more.

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Tweet of the Week

Non-toxic tweets about the JFK assassination are slimmer pickings than ever on X, but on Tuesday Variety magazine posted about a film that’s sure to get an Oscar nod for Best Short. “The Drive” is a 12-minute feature focusing on the emotional trauma of a woman doing carpool duties in a vehicle full of kids when news of the assassination comes on the radio. Like movie director David Lynch as a 17-year-old, as recounted in Chad Nagle’s article this week, the protagonist of “The Drive” has a very harrowing time of it indeed.

According to the Internet Movie Database, the film has garnered 45 wins and 18 nominations during its festival run so far. We look forward to its general release.