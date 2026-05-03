JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
1h

What's frustrating is that some of the most important records are Congressional testimony that is still withheld or overly redacted. I'd love to see a fully unredacted copy of Priscinlla Johnson McMillan's interview, for example. The vast maority of it is redacted. Luna should focus on getting us THAT data too!!

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Linda Giovanna Zambanini's avatar
Linda Giovanna Zambanini
1hEdited

Thank you, for highlighting Larry & David's research on this in "The Oswald Puzzle," Margot! Was just starting to watch the video with Jeff, Larry & David on youtube "The CIA and Oswald New Orleans: Larry Hancock & David Boylan on the Newest JFK Files"! As for Guitart...thanks for mentioning the "Cuban Teachers’ Directorate" - I was well aware of DRE, but not aware of the "Cuban Teachers’ Directorate" that Agustin Campuzano Guitart Sr. was a member of, until you mentioned it! I see now that there's a doc covering it at MF.

FYI, I researched and wrote Guitart's lenghty findagrave bio and put a bunch of clippings and photos of him on it a couple of yrs ago. (The Cuban Teacher's Directorate is not mentioned in his bio since I only now learned about it.) In researching him I learned his first name is correctly spelled with the Spanish spelling "Agustin" rather than the common Anglicized spelling of "Augustin" - therefore his first name on findagrave is spelled Agustin.

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/261373195/agustin_c-guitart

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