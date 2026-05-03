Textual Research Room at the National Archives at College Park, MD, 2002. ( National Archives Identifier 66778076 )

On a podcast with his brother Tucker Carlson, Buckley Carlson opined that President Donald Trump failed in his promises of transparency on a range of issues. It is part of what the conservative Carlson brothers describe as “The Great Betrayal.”

Buckley: “The Epstein files, the JFK files, the 9/11 files — all things that he had committed to showing to the American people. … Trump had committed to doing all three of those things. He’s done none of them.”

JFK Facts’ Chad Nagle disagrees. He wrote: “the point about the JFK files simply isn’t true,” while noting that ..

“the Trump administration did demonstrate seriousness about releasing the remaining files that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) still held in redacted form in the so-called JFK Collection. As a result of the executive order, NARA released about 80,000 totally unredacted pages from the JFK Collection on March 18, 2025, and followed up with smaller releases later in the year and in January 2026.”

In fairness, Nagle went on to give voice to the JFK researchers who argue that a considerable number of JFK assassination-related records are still withheld by the National Archives (NARA), or remain invisible because the JFK collection is a “mess.” And he added that the gaps also include assassination-related files that federal agencies like the CIA and FBI — and also the Kennedy family — never turned over in the ‘90s in the first place to the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB).

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Revealed in Recent JFK Document Disclosures

JFK researchers Larry Hancock and David Boylan have discovered that one of the men who appeared at Lee Harvey Oswald’s court hearing in New Orleans in August 1963, Augustin Guitart, was known to Miami-based undercover officer George Joannides.

The story comes from the new JFK files.

Guitart, a professor at Xavier University in New Orleans, was active in an anti-Castro group called the Cuban Teachers’ Directorate (Directorio Magisterial Revolucionario, or DMR). Joannides, the files show, won praise for his handling of both the Cuban Student Directorate and the Cuban Teachers’ Directorate.

JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley described the significance this revelation: Joannides, the chief of the covert action branch of the Miami station, later stonewalled JFK investigators by not disclosing his role in secret operations that generated propaganda about Oswald, JFK’s accused assassin, both before and after JFK was killed. And now we’ve learned something of what the highly regarded undercover officer concealed.

Continued from Above: Researchers Join the Discussion

On JFK Live, the weekly podcast for JFK Facts subscribers, Hancock and Boylan, co-authors of “The Oswald Puzzle: Reconsidering Lee Harvey Oswald” (2025), shared new findings covered in detail in the 2026 paperback edition, now available.

From the book’s blurb:

“In ‘The Oswald Puzzle,’ experienced researchers Larry Hancock (“Someone Would Have Talked,” “Tipping Point”) and David Boylan square the circle. Taking full measure of the same data that the Warren Commission collected, the authors paint a contrarian picture of Oswald, a man who may surprise you. And then, using their expertise and new revelations about the extent to which CIA officers were aware of Oswald’s activities months before the assassination, they explore how the CIA itself was preparing to use Oswald in a “black” propaganda campaign as well as how Oswald’s own Cuba agenda was used to maneuver and ultimately set him up as the perfect patsy — pointing the assassination toward the Castro regime.

FYI: The discussion took place on the 56th wedding anniversary of Oswald and Marina Nikolayevna Prusakova in Minsk, capital of the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic of the USSR. He would be dead within two and a half years, leaving Marina with two infant daughters in Dallas.

The podcast video will be posted soon.

Podcasts Abounding

We’re committed to sharing recent JFK-related podcasts that are fact-based and add value to the discussion. Not to miss: Matt Crumpton’s excellent “Solving JFK” podcast, which recently broke down the JFK dossier released by the Russian Embassy last year.

And a note

Next week I will be traveling, and I will not interrupt vacation to sit down to write this email newsletter. But our writers will continue to write. And I’ll review all the posts when I return. Bon voyage!



