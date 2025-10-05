Following last week’s exclusive revealing 1960s CIA assassination chief William King Harvey’s trips undercover within the USA, JFK Facts contributor Jack Reid continued to investigate the origin of Harvey’s clandestine travel credentials. Harvey — America’s answer to James Bond — was a major FBI/CIA figure before and during the Kennedy administration who was famous for his love of liquor and hatred of the Kennedy brothers.

From his dive into newly released CIA documents and historical source material, Reid makes a reasoned answer to the question: Who at the FAA had an “existing arrangement” with the assassination chief involving fake credentials for travel in the United States?

Rep. Luna on the Harvey Story

On Monday, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna joined JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley in a press conference held online to explain what we have learned about the secret travels of the CIA assassination chief in late 1963. New files uncovered and interpreted by JFK researchers strengthen the emerging fact pattern that puts the CIA in the frame for its suspicious behavior before, during, and after the president’s murder.

All of Harvey’s travel records in 1963 are being sought by Rep. Luna, chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, which held two hearings on JFK assassination files earlier this year.

The news conference video can be seen on the JFK Facts YouTube channel. The JFK Facts YouTube editor is Ryan Carter.

A LIFE Editor’s Life

Peter Voskamp gave us more fascinating stories from Richard Billings, drawn from a lengthy 2008 interview before the ex-LIFE magazine editor passed away. Previously on JFK Facts, a Billings interview focused exclusively about his participation in Operation Tilt, a joint CIA-LIFE magazine operation in the summer of 1963.

This week Voskamp shared a much more expansive discussion about Billings’ wide-ranging travels in the JFK investigation — from Lee Harvey Oswald’s wife and mother appearing at his Dallas hotel room on the day of the assassination, to his interactions with Jim Garrison, his eventual role on the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA), and his Mob-did-it book with HSCA lead counsel G. Robert Blakey.

Thursday Night Live

A reminder to our subscribers: The JFK Live podcast continues on Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Chad Nagle and Lawrence Schnapf are the weekly hosts of this freewheeling (and civil) discussion, which is a big Zoom call, open to all. See the invite below.

One fact: There are documents from the CIA that are not released on the NARA JFK Assassination Records Collection. The CIA uploads the newly declassified documents on its own electronic reading room or makes them accessible via its nearly-impossible-to-navigate search engine CREST (the CIA Records Search Tool). For an example see here. JFK Facts does not have access to documents that are not already publicly available.

One fact: There are documents from the CIA that are not released on the NARA JFK Assassination Records Collection. The CIA uploads the newly declassified documents on its own electronic reading room or makes them accessible via its nearly-impossible-to-navigate search engine CREST (the CIA Records Search Tool). For an example see here. JFK Facts does not have access to documents that are not already publicly available.

One opinion: On a social media platform like X, users (unless you’re paying) are limited to so few words. Without enough information, the misunderstandings and misinformation — and snide or disparaging comments — turn into shouting matches.

OK, everyone knows this. As old as Twitter.

But I notice more here. The tweety punches are all thrown by men. What is wrong with youse guys? This is why many of us women — and many of us are expert researchers, too — do not join your groups, do not subscribe to your feeds, or if we do, just lurk, wary of making ourselves open to attack. Rep. Luna must have tougher skin than I do. When I look at the comments on her feed, I feel sick.

IMHO: Just stop it. Or talk face-to-face. Shouting on X is not a conversation, nor should it get a response.