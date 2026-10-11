JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Geoff Simril's avatar
Geoff Simril
Oct 11

Where can we read the CIA cable?

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Greg
Oct 11

What the Zapruder film confirms for certain is that Connally was not struck by the same bullet that hit Kennedy in the back/throat, thus destroying the “magic bullet” narrative. I also think Zapruder may have been given advance warning of the assassination, but that’s just my own speculation.

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