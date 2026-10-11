Joan Jackson, a spectator of JFK’s motorcade on Nov. 22., 1963, in conversation with Stephen Fagin, recorded at The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza on June 2, 2026. (Credit: YouTube screenshot)

Zapruder Film and the Chain of Custody

My head is spinning.

Is the famous 8mm Zapruder film that we know — and love to hate — unaltered and proof that President Kennedy was shot from the front (as well as from the back)? Or is it unaltered and proof that he was shot only from the back (by a lone gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald)?

Or is it altered and proof of the same? Or altered and proof of the opposite?

What version have we seen? And is there a version we have not seen?

I do not know. I am confused. I was starting to believe I understood the gist — if not the details — of Craig Bouzarth’s analysis on the Kennedys and King website (Part 1 and Part 2), after JFK Facts’ Steve Byrne pointed us to it here on Oct. 4. Then this week JFK Facts’ Chad Nagle described the controversy in terms I understand:

… that someone was motivated to such lengths to establish the film’s authenticity speaks to a big problem: U.S. government secrecy over records related to the JFK assassination. The fate of the Zapruder film amply illustrates that problem.

And then — alas — I read the comments. And I fell back into confusion. Back — and to the left.

Read the story and track back to the original posts.

October Anniversaries

On Thursday, Nagle pointed out the events of October 1963 relating to JFK’s assassination in November.

On the 11th of the month, President Kennedy signed National Security Action Memorandum 263, authorizing the withdrawal of 1,000 U.S. military personnel from Vietnam by the end of the year and paving the way for the rest to be brought home after JFK won reelection in 1964. But on Oct. 8, the CIA did something that — with hindsight — looked very fateful for the man destined to be accused of murdering the president six weeks later.

Read the CIA cable from Mexico City.

Nagle’s piece was a set-up for that night’s JFK Live discussion. You can join the conversation every Thursday evening at 8 p.m. ET. On Oct. 22, we’ll have the pleasure of welcoming Nicholas Celozzi, producer of “November 1963.” The movie is due out in cinemas on Nov. 20, starring John Travolta as mobster Johnny Roselli, Dermot Mulroney as hit man Charles Nicoletti, and Robert Carlyle as Jack Ruby. Celozzi will talk about the film and answer questions.





The Woman in the Head Scarf

A young woman and child were photographed as they stood along the motorcade route in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. Until 2026, the identity of the woman wearing the head scarf was a mystery.

But she was revealed (by her daughter) as Joan Jackson, now 94 years old. Jackson was interviewed by Stephen Fagin at the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza. After the interview, she found the scarf and donated it to the museum.



Insta of the Week

James Peva, a licensed real estate agent in Georgetown, D.C., posted this guide to JFK’s bachelor pads in Georgetown, as well as the homes he shared with Jackie after their marriage and before the move to the White House.

Peva also linked to an appearance of the senator’s wife on a 1957 tv show “Home,” where Jackie gave a tour of her daily errands in Georgetown and their rented home on 2808 P Street NW. The surprise moment is when the camera angle widens and the senator is introduced. JFK Facts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support its work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.