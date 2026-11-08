JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Kenneth Shaddock's avatar
Kenneth Shaddock
13h

The photograph accompanying the post by Margot Williams, credited to Victor Hugo King, was in fact taken by my father, Jack William Shaddock. After the assassination my father showed his family the photo, in color. He was encouraged to copyright the photo, but declined to do so stating he did not want to profit from a national tragedy. At the time, my father was a 40 year old employee of the Department of Labor, the Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training, with offices on Main Street in Dallas on November 22. He walked from his office down to the street, and took his photo as the presidential limousine passed. Minutes after returning to his office, word came that the president had been shot. He immediately took his camera to a photo shop downtown and had his film processed. I seem to remember that a copy of the photo was displayed in the front window of the shop. My father died in 1973 and the original negative was lost, but I retain a color copy of the photo from the original negative. I was a boy of 13 at the time (I turned 14 on November 23) and did not question the official version of the assassination until 1975 when I did an original source project for a college sociology course. I never spoke with my father about the possibility of a conspiracy to kill the President. He would have been pleased to know that his photograph is available to the public, even though he is not credited with having taken it. I would like to share the color version, but have been unable to attach it to this post. Any suggestions?

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Joe Reid's avatar
Joe Reid
3h

"Mark appeared and we discussed the NARA license agreement and the news that NARA had suddenly put online a first-generation copy of the film"

Would anyone be inclined to post the NARA link?

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