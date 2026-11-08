Victor Hugo King's photograph of the John F. Kennedy motorcade in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963, has been placed in the public domain by the photographer's son. (Credit: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division, Washington, D.C.)

What Do We Get for $16 Million?

JFK Facts’ Larry Schnapf laid out the case in his lede:

On Oct. 1, without any public notice, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) quietly entered into a restrictive licensing agreement with the Sixth Floor Museum that bars the agency from making the highest-resolution version of the Zapruder film available to the American people. We (the People) paid $16 million for that film.

How is the ownership of the Zapruder film — one of the major pieces of evidence in the murder of the 35th president of the United States in November 1963 — still a matter of contention, secrecy, and restrictions in 2026?

Schnapf outlines the journey of the original footage from the home movie camera of dressmaker Abraham Zapruder to three copies in a Dallas Eastman Kodak plant on the night of November 22 to the sale of the rights to LIFE magazine the next day, and then to LIFE’s parent company, Time Inc. From there, the tale gets twisted: More copies are made and enhanced, and eventually one bootleg copy is shown on national television by Geraldo Rivera on March 6, 1975 — the first time the general public saw the historic footage.



Disputes over the copyright and possession of the film might have ended when the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB) declared the film an assassination record in April 1997 and directed that it be transferred to the JFK Collection in the National Archives. In the agreement, title to the camera original passed to the United States in 1998 in exchange for $16 million, but not its copyright, which the Zapruder family donated to the Sixth Floor Museum, an institution with a mission to chronicle the assassination and JFK’s legacy.

Read Schnapf’s story to understand the controversy over the footage today and the status of a continuing lawsuit in federal court, as the October 2026 agreement between the Sixth Floor Museum and NARA limits the film’s release to the public.



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The JFK Assassination in Cimena: John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Parker Posey and TOM WAITS!

I’m off to the Avalon to see the latest movie in the “subgenre of assassination-connected films that use JFK’s killing as a jumping-off point for stories that venture well beyond Dealey Plaza” — apparently as far as Easter Island. JFK Facts guest writer Becca Johnson describes the new film “Wild Horse Nine,” which opened on Friday, as part of that subgenre and adds it to a list of other assassination-related thrillers.

Readers Remember November 22

JFK Facts’ annual call for our readers to write about their memories of Nov. 22, 1963 has started. Yesterday we published stories from Lawrence A. Goldberg, “truthbird,” and Rick Broderick. I’m the editor of this series and am pleased to pick from the posts contributed in the comments here, where you can add your own.

I confessed that I chose two stories from Queens and Nassau County, New York, where my own memories reside. This year we’re also asking for stories from our younger readers: Have you been to Dealey Plaza? And what did that journey mean to you?

Please believe that it’s not a requirement to come from Queens.

Discussing the Zapruder Film Fracas

Thursday’s episode of JFK Live featured attorney Mark Javitch, who represents the Forum on Open Access to Government Records, which is currently suing the Sixth Floor Museum and NARA over the Zapruder film legal controversy. He explained why the agreement between NARA and the museum contravenes prevailing law and took questions from participants.

Larry Schnapf has informed JFK Facts that, between publication of his article earlier in the day and Javitch’s appearance on JFK Live, NARA had suddenly done something unexpected:

“Mark appeared and we discussed the NARA license agreement and the news that NARA had suddenly put online a first-generation copy of the film — perhaps an attempt to moot the case (and respond to the criticism of our article?). Then Leo Zahn helped us discuss the 2002 Monaco Laboratories enhancement, and we looked at some of the newly posted slides to discuss some of the anomalies. It was a fascinating discussion.”

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Tweet of the Week

On Tuesday, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna held on to her seat in Congress amid a “blue wave” that swept the country. In a celebratory tweet upon her reelection, the two-term Florida congresswoman cited issues closest to her heart that she has fought for. We at JFK Facts congratulate Rep. Luna, and we want to add that government transparency over the highest-profile assassinations in U.S. history continues to be among the most important causes she has championed over the last two years. She has achieved some real results.

So we give this week’s award to an X account with only a few followers. Bill Tracy has dared to make the point that, while we’ve appreciated Rep. Luna’s work in this area in the 119th Congress, we also hope that the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets — as its chairwoman transitions to the opposition — continues seeking records relating to the assassination of JFK in the 120th Congress. We haven’t given up the fight.