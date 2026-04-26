Suspect Cole Allen, 31, in the custody of the U.S. Secret Service after attempting to enter the ballroom of the Washington Hilton with a shotgun during the Washington Press Association Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, 2026. (Credit: Donald Trump/Truth Social)

For three years I lived in an apartment on Florida Avenue in Washington, D.C., with a clear view of the Hinckley Hilton, a.k.a. the Washington Hilton, site of last night’s gun incident outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. A purported celebration of the First Amendment (by an administration hostile to the concept and reporters too ambitious to complain) turned into a chaotic tribute to the Second Amendment, a tableaux of American Greatness.

From my dining room table, I had a long diagonal view of the spot where President Ronald Reagan was wounded in 1981. The view from this high window was reminiscent of the view from the sixth floor of the Texas Schoolbook Depository, which in turn was reminiscent of the view of brainwashed assassin Raymond Shaw taking aim at a presidential candidate in the 1963 movie, “The Manchurian Candidate.”

I could see the America envisioned by Vice President JD Vance after a 2024 school shooting in Georgia.

“I don’t like that this is a fact of life,” he said. “But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines you realize our schools are soft targets. We’ve got to bolster security so if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children they’re not able to.”

I could see the new security pavilion that had been built over the spot where Reagan was shot by John Hinckley, a mentally ill young man with a fixation on the movie “Taxi Driver” (which depicts a mentally ill young man attempting an assassination).

The bolstered security didn’t make Trump any safer when he visited the hotel yesterday. Only his Secret Service protection (not available at Uvalde or Sandy Hook or Parkland or …) tackled the psycho and prevented bloodshed.

In Europe, Le Monde says the incident was “meticulously staged,” which is less an account of what happened than an observation that assassination attempts are now an American motif, a drama efficiently transmuted from history to cinema to social media to propaganda to political action.

In London, The Guardian expects the shooting will be used to fortify the “security-industrial” complex of the administration. In Germany Der Speigel wonders if this is a Washington Reichstagbrand, a Washington Reichstag fire, the 1933 incident that the Nazis used to justify their consolidation of power. Analogies between Hitler and Trump may be cheap, but when Germans liken the two, they gain value.

From Tom Logan’s excellent Twitter/X feed:

“Across European outlets the shooting is cited as proof that the United States has devolved into a ‘failed state’ where even the most secure elite gatherings are subject to the same chaos as rural schools.”

There’s no contradiction between these narratives. Trump’s seizure of power takes place in a failing state. In the moment, Trump used the occasion to justify his plans for his outsized egotistical White House ballroom. He will surely use the assassination motif for other purposes. It’s the American way. Welcome to the Trump-Hinckley Hilton.