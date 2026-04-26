JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Whitten's avatar
William Whitten
5hEdited

I write as a 'recently' former Trump supporter. I jumped the MAGA ship on February 28 of this year when Trump preemptively bombed Iran in a "decapitation" strike that took out the leader of Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had issued a fatwa against Iran developing a nuclear weapon. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, issued a religious fatwa, commonly understood as a ban on the production and use of nuclear weapons, officially originating around 2003. While used as a diplomatic tool promising a peaceful nuclear program.

Zionist analysts argue it functions as a "flexible political strategy rather than an unchangeable religious doctrine". This was the bullshit fed to Trump by Netanyahu and his psychpathic Mossad advisers in a White House zoom meeting prior to the attack.

Both Joe Kent and Marko Rubeo revealed this in statements after the attack on Iran occurred.

Now Trump is in an escalation trap that he cannot escape from and save face. Considering Trump's hubris, the situation will likely escalate to the point of nuclear war if he is not in some manner removed from office as president and commander in chief.

God save America from this mad man.

\\][//

Reply
Share
7 replies
Mark Bujdos's avatar
Mark Bujdos
5h

Suspect Cole Allen just wanted to go up to Hegseth's table and tell him: "I'm locked and loaded, Pete. The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men."

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jefferson Morley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture