With the recent release of “What the Doctors Saw” on Paramount+, JFK Facts thought it would be worthwhile to hear from another doctor who was present at Parkland Hospital the day President John F. Kennedy arrived there after being mortally wounded in downtown Dallas. This interview has not previously been published.

O. Wayne Isom grew up on a farm in Idalou, Texas. After attending Texas Tech University in Lubbock, he was accepted at the Southwest Medical School in Dallas. He was 23 years old on Nov. 22, 1963.

Isom went on to have an illustrious career as a heart surgeon based in New York City. He operated on such notables as David Letterman and, ironically, the man who announced Kennedy’s death to the nation in 1963, Walter Cronkite. He also famously didn’t operate on Bill Clinton , because the cardiologist who contacted the vacationing Isom refused to identify the VIP in need.

This interview was conducted 11 years ago at Isom’s office in New York. (Full disclosure: Isom is distantly re…