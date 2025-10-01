JFK Facts

robert e williamson jr
Oct 1

Hey Mat check out the NUMEC caper, which CIA's Angleton must have known about.

If JFK or RFK had lived JJA would not be remembered as a hero!

Anti-war leftist
Oct 3Edited

A totalitarian national security state cannot exist without censorship and the ability to track and surveille what each person sees and says. This subject should be of the utmost importance to everyone interested in the JFKA. Recent developments in the UK, EU, and China portend what will happen here.

https://youtu.be/KoqiNoHrvj0?si=v5Qltx6vLfZ10M-f

I highly recommend Rob Braxman's channel.

A knock on the door at 2 am over a social media post:

https://youtu.be/Cr4EZHClhrU?si=lJy-ZAy6Fv9-D_81

A knock on the door over a Palestinian flag:

https://youtube.com/shorts/Srm9n1Y680U?si=JrMZsRv8_pjl6N8k

Intel's backdoor that can't be removed:

https://youtu.be/ZpXkJqTAY5Y?si=p3VAlLSybfGyH--4

