What Do We Know Now About Bill Harvey's Travels in 1963?
A press conference with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna explains what we have learned about the secret travels of the CIA assassination chief in late 1963.
JFK Facts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hey Mat check out the NUMEC caper, which CIA's Angleton must have known about.
If JFK or RFK had lived JJA would not be remembered as a hero!
A totalitarian national security state cannot exist without censorship and the ability to track and surveille what each person sees and says. This subject should be of the utmost importance to everyone interested in the JFKA. Recent developments in the UK, EU, and China portend what will happen here.
https://youtu.be/KoqiNoHrvj0?si=v5Qltx6vLfZ10M-f
I highly recommend Rob Braxman's channel.
A knock on the door at 2 am over a social media post:
https://youtu.be/Cr4EZHClhrU?si=lJy-ZAy6Fv9-D_81
A knock on the door over a Palestinian flag:
https://youtube.com/shorts/Srm9n1Y680U?si=JrMZsRv8_pjl6N8k
Intel's backdoor that can't be removed:
https://youtu.be/ZpXkJqTAY5Y?si=p3VAlLSybfGyH--4