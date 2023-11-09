Join co-host Larry Schnapf and I for a discussion of the latest developments in JFK assassination news.

Tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 pm ET.

It’s an open Zoom call. Go here to join

We answer all questions related to the assassination of the 35th president.

Newcomers to the show get to ask the first questions.

We’ll also talk about

—Peter Voskamp’s chilling story about this day in history: November 9, 1963.

—Rob Reiner and Soledad O’Brien on Who Killed JFK?

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600.)

You can also listen at your convenience. The podcast will also be published on the site (and podcasting platforms) next week.