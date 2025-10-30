A reporter emailed me to ask what’s up with the JFK files. Is there anything more coming?

As long as the government remains shut down, the answer is no. No document searching, releasing or posting is possible with the National Archives close. But the JFK story still simmers.

Joe Rogan recently expressed disappointment that Trump has not delivered the story. In talking with former CIA officer John Kiriakou, Rogan said:

“We know very little, very little new information has been released that illuminates any aspects of that case.”

With all due respect, that’s simply not true. In fact, Trump has released a lot information that illuminates key aspects of the case. No, the president is not going to pull that information into a tidy package and hand it to the American people. Our Supreme Leader’s interest in the JFK case seems to be limited to discrediting the CIA, the better to gain control of it for use against his enemies, foreign or domestic.

Meanwhile, the Russian government government has weighed in with a 386-page dossier of JFK-related analysis and documents. The introduction cites Trump’s executive order on JFK files as part of “an internal political struggle” in the United States, over “questions about its intelligence agencies’ licentiousness and uncontrollability.”

The dossier was given to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, generating a fierce online debate between pro and anti-Putin factions among the president’s supporters.

So what’s up with the JFK files? Putting aside the Russia dossier (until I have a complete translation), and staying focused on the known universe of JFK assassination documents in possession of the U.S. government, I replied: