JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Greg's avatar
Greg
1m

This is excellent information. Thanks for writing it.

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Val Zampedro's avatar
Val Zampedro
5h

The Columbus Ledger is a newspaper in Columbus, Georgia, not Ohio.

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