Left to Right: J. Walton Moore, chief of the CIA’s Domestic Contacts Division in Dallas at the time of President Kennedy’s assassination (Credit: CIA) . Edward J. Epstein, author of “Legend: The Secret World of Lee Harvey Oswald” (Credit: IMDb) . Lee Harvey Oswald as he appeared in a photo allegedly taken by his wife in spring 1963 (Credit: Warren Commission) . George de Mohrenschildt, the CIA-connected Russian émigré who befriended Oswald from summer 1962 to spring 1963 (Credit: Bettmann Archive)

[This is a heavily abridged version of a four-part series on George de Mohrenschildt, the CIA-connected Russian émigré who befriended Lee Harvey Oswald in Texas. The series first ran on the Kennedys and King website beginning on Oct. 7. Readers who want a more detailed account are encouraged to check it out.]

Nine-year-old Jacqueline Bouvier knew George de Mohrenschildt, a close friend of her family, as “Uncle George.” The Russian-born, Belgian-educated émigré had landed in the USA in 1938 and entered private business. Yet from fall 1962 to April 1963, he somehow became very friendly with her husband’s alleged assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald.

Fourteen years later, on the very day he learned that the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) had summoned him to testify, de Mohrenschildt killed himself. On March 29, 1977, his daughter found his mid-60s dead body sitting in a chair, shotgun between his legs, in a mansion in the ultra-exclusive enclave of Manalapan, Florida.

Newspapers reported de Mohrenschildt’s death and Richard Sprague’s resignation as House Select Committee on Assassinations chief counsel at the same time. Left: The Columbus Ledger of Georgia, March 30, 1977. Right: The Pocono Record of Pennsylvania, March 31, 1977.

De Mohrenschildt had been quite consistent in what he had to say about his friendship with Oswald — with two notable exceptions. To the Warren Commission, he disparaged his infamous chum, then modified or repudiated that testimony until the day he died.

The other exception was near the end of his life, when — under the influence of unknown drugs injected by a mysterious doctor followed by weeks of electroshock — he fled to Europe. There, according to a signed affidavit, a dubious journalist named William Oltmans further drugged him, and de Mohrenschildt spun a variety of hallucinatory tales.

In the hours before his death, he chose to divulge closely guarded secrets to Edward J. Epstein, a New York journalist staying in a nearby hotel. Epstein had been trying to land the interview for nearly a year, having already authored two books on JFK’s assassination. “Inquest” (1966) questioned the Warren Commission’s findings. “Counterplot” (1969), denigrated the late-1960s conspiracy case of New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison. In 1977, Epstein was writing a third, “Legend” (1978), a study of Oswald’s life. He reached controversial conclusions, but he knew as much about the JFK story as any professional journalist at the time. He was also the last journalist to see de Mohrenschildt alive.

George Unburdened

In 1976, Epstein had met with George and his wife, Jeanne, at their Dallas apartment. He found George “quite despondent” and the heavy-drinking Jeanne “manic and out of control.” The couple had mixed feelings about the new HSCA inquiry. They expected to be called as witnesses but felt their appearance might expose them to new dangers; they had descended into worry, drinking, and quarrels. The well-informed inquisitor’s arrival only heightened the tension, and they rebuffed Epstein.

By outward appearances in March 1977, George de Mohrenschildt was residing as a presentable guest in the mansion of his daughter Alexandra’s wealthy aunt. Inwardly, he was a broken man, separated from his fourth wife and pleading with his few remaining friends for help. Cash-strapped, de Mohrenschildt called Epstein, who offered him $1,000 a day for a four-day interview to appear in Reader’s Digest, one of the country’s largest-circulation periodicals. De Mohrenschildt leapt at the offer and met Epstein at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach. De Mohrenschildt would never get to read the article or the book on which it was based.

For reasons known only to himself, Epstein parceled out minuscule portions from the interview, haphazardly sprinkling selected tidbits across several of his books while omitting crucial details altogether. The end result was a hodgepodge, an incoherent patchwork of quotes and facts. He came closest to clarity in an afterword to “The Assassination Chronicles” (1992), a one-volume collection of his three JFK books. In a short essay at the end, Epstein dubbed de Mohrenschildt as “The Man Who Really Knew Too Much,” recounting the sensational story of the CIA’s interest in Oswald six months before President Kennedy was killed. But even that account left out key details.

By pulling the scattered pieces of Epstein’s reporting together, we can reconstruct that fateful interview. It appears that de Mohrenschildt had wanted to tell the full story of his relationship with Oswald in order to exonerate the accused assassin. But he needed to perform a delicate balancing act to protect multiple business and intelligence ties — and family. In opening up to Epstein, he kept some cards concealed. Yet something would happen during that final interview to push him over the edge, toward self-annihilation.

By Epstein’s account, de Mohrenschildt had pulled himself together as a single man and “exuded a confidence and a positive attitude.” Epstein led him through his life before Oswald — an aristocratic childhood in Tsarist Russia, survival under Bolshevik rule, escape to the West, and friendship with Wall Street tycoon Jack Bouvier, father of Jackie Kennedy.

But Epstein recorded none of it. He and and his assistant Nancy Lanoue claimed to have only taken few notes and made no recording. Epstein would explain the initial waltz-down-memory-lane tactic as a way of putting de Mohrenschildt at ease, yet the journalist had come armed with a devastating Dallas Morning News article published a week earlier, on March 20, 1977. The piece, entitled, “Mental ills of Oswald confidant told,” caught de Mohrenschildt completely unawares.

Earl Golz’s article about de Mohrenschildt in the Dallas Morning News, March 20, 1977. It was found folded in the left pocket of the pants de Mohrenschildt was wearing when he died.

Intrepid Dallas reporter Earl Golz stated that de Mohrenschildt “was having mental problems” when he told Oltmans “he knew in advance that Lee Harvey Oswald was going to assassinate President John F. Kennedy.” De Mohrenschildt had reportedly “agreed to commit himself to the psychiatric unit of Parkland Memorial Hospital last Nov. 9 [1976]” and was released eight weeks later under his own recognizance. But Golz only knew part of the story.

Epstein would talk about what he did in an FBI interview the day after de Mohrenschildt’s death, but for some reason he would never write about it. He told detectives that, prior to the interview, he had talked to Sam Ballen, de Mohrenschildt’s friend and fellow oil man, who told Epstein that de Mohrenschildt had written to him saying he would “commit suicide if Epstein did not believe his story.”

Asked to elaborate on de Mohrenschildt’s “story,” Epstein said he thought it meant “his relationship with Oswald, the Jewish Mafia, [and] FBI harassment,” among other things. Epstein also said he felt de Mohrenschildt was “being deceptive in many of his answers,” but that he didn’t sense he was “under stress” or “mentally deranged.” Daughter Alexandra described de Mohrenschildt as “happy and normal” the morning he left for the second day of interviews, but was hers a superficial impression?

By contrast, Epstein’s assistant Lanoue told Florida State Attorney David Bludworth that de Mohrenschildt trembled during the session. Having ruminated about the Dallas Morning News story, he had become convinced that government investigators would soon arrest him. De Mohrenschildt interpreted the following sentence to mean there was a warrant out for his arrest:

The Oltmans interview developed into a national news story and sent investigators from the congressional committee scurrying to Dallas in search of de Mohrenschildt and his acquaintances.

Epstein tried to calm him, assuring de Mohrenschildt that he would look into it. But it’s worth quoting Epstein for clues to what so scared de Mohrenschildt.

George and ‘Jim’

First, de Mohrenschildt candidly acknowledged working with the CIA, something he never told the Warren Commission. In fact, he had dealt with the CIA since the early 1950s.

Although he had never been a paid employee of the CIA, he said he had “on occasion done favors” for government officials who were connected to it. In turn, these same officials had helped in his business contacts overseas…

Second, he said the CIA office in Dallas had told him about Oswald, not vice versa. Although he couldn’t pinpoint the date, he said it was in late 1961, and he

had a lunchtime meeting in downtown Dallas with one of these connections, [Dallas CIA Head of Domestic Contact Service] J. Walter [sic] Moore [and] Moore purposely steered their conversation to the city of Minsk, where, as Moore seemed to know even before he told him, de Mohrenschildt had spent his childhood [i.e., Minsk ~ Ed.].

J. Walton “Jim” Moore, head of the CIA’s Domestic Contacts Division (DCD) in Dallas, arranged debriefings of Americans returning from abroad. De Mohrenschildt had known Moore since 1957, when Moore debriefed him on his return from Yugoslavia. The U.S. Government had sent De Mohrenschildt there as a consulting geologist, and the data he furnished the CIA in Dallas “became the basis for at least ten reports what were circulated within government agencies.” The de Mohrenschildts often invited Moore and his wife to dinner, and Moore continued debriefing De Mohrenschildt upon his return from geological assignments abroad.

Left: Ensign J. Walton “Jim” Moore (right) in Tsingtao, China, in 1945, with the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), predecessor of the CIA (Credit: weihsien-paintings.org) . Center: Moore as CIA officer in an undated photo (Credit: CIA) . Right: Moore (1918-2006) in an undated photo from his obituary page (Credit: Joe Pearce/findagrave.com).

Third, de Mohrenschildt said his CIA connection facilitated the contact with Oswald. Moore told de Mohrenschildt of American ex-Marine Oswald, who had worked in an electronics factory in Minsk for the past year and was returning to the Dallas area.

In the summer of 1962, de Mohrenschildt heard more about this defector. One of Moore’s associates handed him the address of Lee Harvey Oswald in nearby Fort Worth and then suggested that de Mohrenschildt might like to meet him. He added as if it was an inducement that this ex-Marine had returned with a pretty Soviet wife.

Moore didn’t specifically ask de Mohrenschildt to debrief Oswald, but de Mohrenschildt concluded that the DCD chief would appreciate learning more of Oswald’s time in the USSR. De Mohrenschildt called Moore again to satisfy himself that the U.S. government was still interested. De Mohrenschildt was busily trying to arrange for Haitian dictator Papa Doc Duvalier to license an oil exploration deal and mentioned to Moore that he could — incidentally — use help from the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince.

Fourth, the CIA’s approval was key to his friendship with the accused assassin.

“I would never have contacted Oswald in a million years, if Moore had not sanctioned it,” he explained to me. “Too much was at stake.”

Fifth, he understood that the CIA wanted to know more about Oswald.

[…] Moore said that Oswald had been uncooperative with the FBI and refused to discuss his two years in Russia … [H]e assumed his task was to gain Oswald’s confidence and then find out what he could about Oswald’s activities in Russia. In CIA parlance, this was to be an “unwitting debriefing.”

De Mohrenschildt thus severely undermined the Warren Commission’s lone gunman story by revealing that the CIA had taken an interest in Oswald prior to the assassination. Epstein recounted how Oswald told de Mohrenschildt of his diary “detailing his work in a Minsk electronics factory,” and how De Mohrenschildt urged Oswald “to write a full memoir,” which de Mohrenschildt would help to get published. De Mohrenschildt then borrowed the draft manuscript and made a copy for Moore.

According to Epstein, after de Mohrenschildt discovered that his apartment had been broken into, he confronted Moore and demanded to know “if he was being investigated because of his association with Oswald.” Moore flatly denied it, stating Oswald was a “harmless lunatic” who was of no use to the agency. De Mohrenschildt remained mistrustful.

‘ Hunter of Fascists’

Epstein had heard about de Mohrenschildt’s copy of the famous photograph of Oswald with his rifle that was claimed to be taken by Marina and appeared on the cover of LIFE Magazine. De Mohrenschildt’s copy was uniquely inscribed on the back, “To my friend, George,” and dated April 5, 1963. Another inscription, in Russian, read, “Hunter of Fascists — ha-ha-ha!!!” No one has ever conclusively determined who wrote it.

De Mohrenschildt had never mentioned his Oswald-autographed photo to the Warren Commission. It might have tied him to the alleged assassin as an accessory. If he said he’d hidden it, he could be accused of concealing evidence. So he said he somehow “discovered” it later.

Left: Copy of the print of one of the so-called Backyard Photos allegedly taken of Oswald by his wife some time in at the end of March 1963 behind their home on Neely Street in Dallas and given to George de Mohrenschildt. Right: The mysterious inscription on the reverse side of the print reads, “Охотник за фашистами” (Hunter of Fascists), but its authorship was never ascertained (Credit: National Archives).

Unknown to Epstein, de Mohrenschildt had written to the editors of LIFE magazine back in 1967, told them about the photo, and included a brief essay on his friendship with Oswald. Editor Dick Billings responded that he was interested and was coincidentally working on a story about the assassination. Shortly afterwards, the de Mohrenschildts grew excited when a “Mr. Smith” called and identified himself as a LIFE reporter. Smith recounted the conversations de Mohrenschildt was having with Billings and asked if he could drop by the apartment for an in-person interview. De Mohrenschildt enthusiastically agreed, and Mr. Smith showed up shortly afterward with a photographer named “Mr. Fernandez.”

Smith didn’t seem to care about the photo, instead peppering the de Mohrenschildts with questions about Oswald while Fernandez snapped away. Finally, Smith showed them a series of photos of 20 Latino men and asked if they could identify any of them. They could not. The reporter and photographer then departed, promising to be in touch again soon. When de Mohrenschildt later contacted LIFE, he was told there were no such employees.

Jeanne and George understandably became paranoid, speculating that their apartment and/or phone were bugged.[x] During this same period, the FBI was once again following them, as evidenced by a Criminal Intelligence report dated May 17, 1967.

Nothing ever came of the LIFE article, but de Mohrenschildt confirmed the photo’s existence to Epstein and indicated a willingness to sell it to Reader’s Digest. He told Epstein the same story of forgetting about it when he testified to the Warren Commission and only rediscovering it on returning from Haiti.

Epstein jumped all over him for this in “The Assassination Chronicles”:

Not only did I find this explanation self-serving — [de Mohrenschildt’s] prior failure to tell the FBI about the photograph could be construed as a possible obstruction of justice — but it also turned out to be untrue. Two of de Mohrenschildt’s friends told me that he had discussed the photograph, and the problems it raised for him, before he returned from Haiti… [emphasis added]

Epstein said that de Mohrenschildt had promised to provide a fuller explanation for the photograph when he returned that afternoon. He never would.

The Suicide

During de Mohrenschildt’s interview in Palm Beach, the HSCA sent Miami-based investigator Gaeton Fonzi to find him. Fonzi left his business card with Alexandra at her house in Manalapan. George de Mohrenschildt had left for the house of Alexandra’s wealthy aunt, Nancy Tilton, where he was temporarily living. What happened comes from an FBI memo:

“Daughter Alex, advised [George] approximately 1:30 pm, March 29, 1977, that [Gaeton] J. Fonzi of the House Committee investigating the assassination, had been at the residence earlier looking for [George] and according to his daughter [George] was quite upset by the news and wanted to flee from the area.”

Tilton left for a bridge game, and de Mohrenschildt asked Alexandra to pick up a few toiletry items for him as she was going shopping, then went upstairs to his bedroom and lay on his bed reading. The maid saw him from time to time in the midst of her chores. She was in Tilton’s bedroom doing housework when de Mohrenschildt came out complaining of hearing cat noises, like a cat scratching, that were bothering him.

The maid assured de Mohrenschildt that there was no cat in the residence, but he paced up and down the long hallway calling for a cat in a manner she later told the FBI struck her as “slightly mad.” Around this time she turned on the tape recorder in to record the lady of the house’s favorite soap opera as requested, then went downstairs to the kitchen and started chatting with the cook.

A total of five people — staff, gardener, neighbors — were in and around the residence, yet no one heard the blast as de Mohrenschildt killed himself with a shotgun using shells he had lifted from Nancy’s bedroom. Investigators speculated that his body, the carpet and various furnishings had absorbed the sound. But Tilton’s tape recorder captured the shot and his daughter’s horrified screams upon discovering his body when she returned to give him his toiletries 10 minutes later. The coroner concluded de Mohrenschildt had died from a single “gunshot wound to the brain, which was indicative of suicide.”

Promise Unkept

Epstein initially came out of the de Mohrenschildt interview wanting to tell the world about de Mohrenschildt s revelations concerning Jim Moore to the Dallas Morning News. De Mohrenschildt

said he’d have never seen Oswald without Moore’s encouragement. And Epstein speculated it was just a matter of time before Moore was called before the HSCA.

The HSCA never summoned Moore to testify, and when Epstein’s Reader’s Digest article came out, Moore’s name was nowhere to be found. Digest readers were instead informed that de Mohrenschildt met Oswald under “circumstances he would never fully disclose,” even though he had told them to Epstein himself. Epstein buried his own revelations.

The dust jacket for “Legend” promised a tantalizing interview:

George De Mohrenschildt, the mysterious figure who arranged significant portions of Oswald’s life, granted the author a four-day interview in 1977 to tell his story. Although the interview was never completed — de Mohrenschildt was found shot to death, an apparent suicide, on the second day — this book reveals for the first time the content of his final interview.

Yet Epstein replaced de Mohrenschildt’s direct comments about Moore with a garbled story of meeting Oswald through vaguely recalled friends in Dallas’s Russian community. Epstein’s new account obscured what he had originally thought most important: that Moore had directed de Mohrenschildt to the “harmless lunatic” Oswald in the first place.

Almost as an afterthought, other parts of de Mohrenschildt’s interview appeared in an appendix entitled “Final Questions for Intelligence Agencies.” Epstein’s first question to the CIA stated:

George Sergius de Mohrenschildt told me in an interview a few hours before he committed suicide that he had been encouraged to maintain his contacts with Lee Harvey Oswald by J. Walton Moore, an employee of the CIA’s Domestic Contact Service in Dallas, in 1962. Did de Mohrenschildt, in fact, discuss Oswald with Moore? If so was it for the purpose of gaining information for the CIA? Did the CIA’s inspector general or other investigative element conduct an investigation into the Dallas office of the Domestic Contact Service to ascertain whether there were any direct or indirect contacts with Oswald? [emphasis added]

The Agency refused to answer any questions, telling Epstein

[… ] we have reviewed your questions carefully and have determined that they do not constitute a request for reasonably described records as prescribed in the Freedom of Information Act.

But Epstein came out of it well ahead, at least financially. As James DiEugenio recently pointed out, the $2-million budget ($10.9 million today) for Epstein’s book was a staggering sum for such a project, as was Epstein’s $500,000 advance (over $2.5 million today). For the CIA, which fully realized that most of the public wasn’t buying the government’s lone-nut verdict, Epstein’s new speculations were convenient. His book offered up a conspiracy theory Langley could live with: “Oswald was a KGB asset.”

Edward Jay Epstein through the ages, left to right: As up-and-coming author and investigative journalist in New York in 1966 (Credit: Fred Litwin) . Talking about his latest book in 1996 (Credit: charlierose.com) . At his upscale New York home in 2010 (Credit: Valerie Sadoun/encounterbooks.com) . In an undated photo at his New York home toward the end of his life (Credit: IMDb).

Personal ‘Smoking Gun’

Epstein also reported that the HSCA later gained access to Oswald’s CIA file, in which Moore acknowledged that — while he didn’t remember discussing Oswald with de Mohrenschildt — he may have been in contact with him well into the period of the de Mohrenschildt-Oswald relationship in 1962. Although the new documents didn’t detail de Mohrenschildt ’s contacts with Moore, they did relate his meetings with intelligence contacts in Washington both before and after the attempted shooting of Gen. Edwin Walker in Dallas on April 10, 1963, which the Warren Commission flatly blamed on Oswald alone.

Left: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Edwin Walker, an ultra-right-wing political activist who lived in Dallas in 1963 (Credit: cdn.britannical.com) . Right: A photo of Walker’s home found among Oswald’s possessions after the JFK assassination (Credit: Mary Ferrell Foundation) . Someone fired a rifle round into Walker’s home on April 10, 1963, but the HSCA could not link the slug found by police to Oswald’s Mannlicher-Carcano rifle.

According to the documents, these meetings mostly dealt with debriefings about de Mohrenschildt’s wheeling and dealing in Haiti.

But a kicker comes in Epstein’s description of his personal “smoking gun” proof that Oswald was a CIA source.

[…] a well-respected CIA analyst […] in the summer of 1962 […] clearly remembered data coming from a CIA field office on the operations of [a] Minsk electronics factory in the form of “contact reports.” He recalled that these reports had been based on the experiences of a U.S. ex-Marine who had worked at the Minsk plant after his defection to the Soviet Union. Since there was only one ex-Marine who had worked in this particular Minsk factory, the source of this information had to be Lee Harvey Oswald. Since Oswald himself had not been openly debriefed by the CIA, as the committee established, the technical details in the “contact reports” that the local field office were relaying to the analyst in the CIA’s Foreign Document Division had to be coming from an intermediary. Presumably this “contact” had begun eliciting date from Oswald in the summer of 1962.

This was the exact time period when de Mohrenschildt had access to Oswald’s Minsk diary. Epstein pondered what happened to all the contact reports and routing slips that went between Dallas and Washington, since the HSCA found no trace of them. The HSCA did, however, find evidence of an expiated check on de Mohrenschildt on April 25, 1963, completed on April 29 from the CIA’s Office of Security (OS), the CIA’s “internal police force.”

According to Epstein’s research, the OS routinely forwarded requests for persons who were not CIA agents to the FBI — but not in this case. Even though the CIA was prohibited by law from operating in the United States, there was one exception, if “the CIA had a ‘proprietary relationship whose cover would be endangered by a non-CIA inquiry.’”

Epstein concludes:

Whatever de Mohrenschildt might have said that April about Oswald, Walker, Haiti, or other matters, the contact reports that cover that period do not exist in his CIA files. If they ever existed, they were purged after the assassination. De Mohrenschildt was evidently the man who knew too much.

Epstein’s Last Curveball

When Epstein wrote “Legend: The Secret World Of Lee Harvey Oswald” (1978), he seemed to subscribe to the lone gunman theory while conceding that Oswald may have been a KGB asset. Yet his opinion appeared to evolve over the decades. In 2012, when asked “who was responsible for the assassination” during an interview on the “Education Forum” website, Epstein was unequivocal in his response: “The CIA.”

When pressed, “Who at the CIA?” Epstein said he had no idea.

Epstein thus conveyed the impression that his work investigating the assassination had ended “quite early,” and that he had “moved on.”

“He knew a lot from firsthand experience, but he seemed not to have paid much attention to the work of other researchers.”[xv]

Epstein apparently did pay enough attention to arrive at the same conclusion as his nemesis, attorney Mark Lane, who believed the CIA murdered JFK. Or maybe, like George de Mohrenschildt, he finally said the hell with it and let his true feelings be known.