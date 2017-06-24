Was he a KGB assassin? Did he have contact with Lee Harvey Oswald before the assassination of President Kennedy? Some answers from my piece (co-authored by Rex Bradford) in Newsweek: “America's most powerful conspiracy theorist will decide the fate of CIA trove.“ Think there's nothing significant in these JFK records? Think again.

In the History Channel’s new documentary series JFK Declassified, former CIA officer Robert Baer describes a meeting in Mexico City between Oswald and Valery Kostikov, a Soviet diplomat, six weeks before JFK was killed. On the program, Baer identifies Kostikov as “the head of KGB assassin operations.” The CIA had touted this identification of Kostikov to the White House the day after Kennedy’s assassination, and it may have played a role in President Lyndon Johnson’s decision to support a presidential commission to as fears mounted over the Kremlin’s possible involvement in the assassination. The Warren Commission received an ominous CIA memo that repeated t…