In this interview, conducted in Spanish, Fabian Escalante, a retired Cuban intelligence official, explains why Che Guevara gave an extensive interview to ABC-TV in the spring of 1963. The footage of Guevara is the only time the American public got to see the Cuban revolutionary first hand, without the filter of hostile news coverage.

Escalante explains why the Cuban government was reaching out to Americans in 1963, and what it tells us about Cuba and the United States today.

Escalante is author of one of the best books ever about U.S.-Cuba relations, namely 634 Ways to Kill Fidel, in which Escalante recounts, in mordant and devastating detail, the hundred of times U.S.-backed assassins tried—and failed—to end the life of the Cuban leader.

Fabián Escalante, oficial retirado de la inteligencia cubana, explica por qué el revolucionario Che Guevara concedió una entrevista a ABC-TV en 1963 y qué significa hoy.

Escalante es autor de uno de los mejores libros sobre las relaciones entre Estados Unidos y Cuba, “634 maneras de matar a Fidel”, en el que relata, con detalles mordaces y devastadores, las cientos de veces que asesinos respaldados por Estados Unidos intentaron, sin éxito, acabar con la vida del líder cubano.