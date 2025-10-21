Why Che Guevara Went on ABC in 1963
Former Cuban intelligence chief Fabian Escalante explains the logic of U.S.-Cuba negotiations then and now
In this interview, conducted in Spanish, Fabian Escalante, a retired Cuban intelligence official, explains why Che Guevara gave an extensive interview to ABC-TV in the spring of 1963. The footage of Guevara is the only time the American public got to see the Cuban revolutionary first hand, without the filter of hostile news coverage.
Escalante explains why the Cuban government was reaching out to Americans in 1963, and what it tells us about Cuba and the United States today.
Escalante is author of one of the best books ever about U.S.-Cuba relations, namely 634 Ways to Kill Fidel, in which Escalante recounts, in mordant and devastating detail, the hundred of times U.S.-backed assassins tried—and failed—to end the life of the Cuban leader.
Fabián Escalante, oficial retirado de la inteligencia cubana, explica por qué el revolucionario Che Guevara concedió una entrevista a ABC-TV en 1963 y qué significa hoy.
Escalante es autor de uno de los mejores libros sobre las relaciones entre Estados Unidos y Cuba, “634 maneras de matar a Fidel”, en el que relata, con detalles mordaces y devastadores, las cientos de veces que asesinos respaldados por Estados Unidos intentaron, sin éxito, acabar con la vida del líder cubano.
JFK Facts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For those of us, like myself that do not speak or understand Spanish is there an English translation version of this video. I would very much like to hear it. Thank you Jeff
there is likely more here than meets the eye. It has been said that Castro did not get along with Che, who had greater ambitions for exporting revolution throughout South and Central America, and so sent him intentionally into the jungles of Bolivia to be slaughtered by the CIA. Though we think of Castro has a hardened ideologue, he had a pragmatic streak that yearned for some degree of normalization with the USA.