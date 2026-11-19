With this month’s release of “Wild Horse Nine,” the critically acclaimed film written and directed by UK-based Martin McDonagh (“In Bruges,” “Banshees of Inisherin”), the Kennedy assassination is once again in the cultural and political conversation, however uncomfortably at times.

The movie, focused on two CIA agents played by John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell and the lead up to the CIA-assisted coup in Chile on September 11, 1973, was greeted with accolades at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, and has generated Oscar talk for the movie and its stars.

Malkovich portrays Chris Carlisle, the elder of the two operatives, a grizzled agency veteran who was present for many of the CIA’s more infamous initiatives, such as the 1954 toppling of the Arbenz government in Guatemala, the Bay of Pigs disaster and assassination of Congo President Patrice Lumumba, both in 1961.

The 1963 JFK assassination also rears its head. However, as Malkovich’s character confronts his mortality and wrestles with…