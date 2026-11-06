Poster for U.S. release of “Wild Horse Nine” (Credit: Internet Movie Database).

The assassination of John F. Kennedy has inspired countless films, from Oliver Stone’s “JFK” to “Executive Action” and the upcoming “November 1963” — all examples that directly tackle the events of November 22 and the questions surrounding the president’s death.

There’s also a solid subgenre of assassination-connected films that use JFK’s killing as a jumping-off point for stories that venture well beyond Dealey Plaza, whether exploring the assassination’s lasting impact or weaving it into tales of conspiracy, espionage, and alternate history.

With “Wild Horse Nine,” which hits theaters this weekend and provides the latest example, it seems the cultural shadow of Kennedy’s death is far from fading.