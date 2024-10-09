In taking photos of the building at the center of Jefferson Morley’s exclusive report, the CIA’s secret JFK archive, I quickly attracted the attention of a four-man security crew in a Humvee. They followed me after I took a picture of the front entrance. A guy in a black "Security" t-shirt was looking right at my camera when I snapped a pic.

You can see him, face blurred, in Photo #6.

The CIA's secret archive of JFK assassination records was housed in this office building in Herndon, Virginia

Sure enough, soon after I parked in the next door facility (a similar office block but empty and for lease), along came these guys (average age, approximately 27) in cammy fatigues with flak vests and lots of guns and ammo. One was holding a machine gun of some sort. They gave me the "nice, easy-goin' guy" routine, telling me they just wanted to find out what I was doing, since it was a "federal facility" 'n' all.

They might have been part of the Federal Protective Service, which guards U.S. government facilities, but they did not identify themselves. The FPS has been in the news because the Heritage Founda…