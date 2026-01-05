JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Ellis's avatar
Robert Ellis
4h

Thank you, Jefferson for all of your hard work. I follow your posts closely and pray that you and others find the truth in this murder. Please keep up the good work you have done.......you are awesome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
edward connor's avatar
edward connor
3h

David Morales is "one of the likliest suspects?"

He admitted his guilt in a bar in Tucson.

"We finally got the S.O.B.!", he exclaimed.

The S.O.B. was JFK. The 'we" was he, and his CIA pals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jefferson Morley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture