JFK Facts: Journalism, Comment, and History

In a recent podcast, Matt Crumpton said that while he loves a good JFK “deep dive,” he also wants a high-altitude conversation “at 30,000 feet.”

Matt, I realized, captured the 2026 JFK Facts editorial plan in a nutshell: deep dive reporting from the new JFK files, plus more high-level discussion of the state of the JFK case and its implications for a divided America.

This is the approach that Matt takes in “Solving JFK” and Jeff Crudele takes in “JFK: The Enduring Secret,” so I’m adopting it for 2026. How do we make the JFK story cohere? How do we make it matter?

As for deep dives, we will shortly make public a package of coverage about the Russian government’s JFK dossier, complete with translations of significant new documents. And, starting on Wednesday, Chad Nagle and Larry Hancock report the first of a terrific five-part series on one of the likeliest suspects in the JFK case, David Morales.

As for high-altitude takes, every Monday I will write a piece about the state of the case with reference to the most recent developments. I’ll be asking and answering questions like:

How Can AI Help?

Understanding and using AI to clarify the JFK assassination story is a personal and a site priority. No, AI will not solve the JFK case. But human beings using AI are going to transform the JFK discourse in the medium-term future. When it comes to JFK, the CIA has a three letter problem spelled LLM.

(And you can help. Send us your JFK AI conversations. Just go here. )

What’s the Fact Pattern?

How do we make the JFK story cohere? Not only will JFK Facts be advancing stories on topics like the George Joannides file and Bill Harvey travel records, we’ll be talking with the best-informed researchers and historians about the connections between the new disclosures. What does all this new information add up to? What does it tell us?

What’s the Meaning of JFK?

What did Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s Task Force accomplish? What more can Congress do? Is the JFK story relevant to America’s current political crisis? How? Is it relevant to the culture wars? Is it relevant to the overseas wars? Once again: How do we make JFK matter?

I think 2026 will be a very good year for JFK Facts, just as 2025 was. So join us.

