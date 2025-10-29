JFK Facts

The Dog That Didn't Bark
Elementary deductions about in CIA tradecraft around Lee Harvey Oswald, courtesy of Sherlock Holmes.
Seven Washington Insiders Who Suspected a JFK Plot
They didn't buy the story of a 'lone gunman'
  
Jefferson Morley
Week in Review: The Russians Are Coming
Lee Harvey Oswald's friend Ernst Titovets and the son of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev remember how the JFK case unfolded in the Soviet Union
  
Margot Williams
Spymaster: 'Be Sure That No One Was in Dallas That Particular Day'
A revealing and rare slip of the tongue from CIA director Richard Helms about November 22, 1963
JFK Live: Join Us Tonight
The latest news and anything else meriting discussion on America's 'Great Crime'
  
Chad Nagle
 and 
Lawrence P. Schnapf
The JFK Story According to Sergei Khrushchev, Son of the Soviet Leader
The son of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev talks about his father's relationship with JFK and his reaction to JFK's assassination
  
Peter Voskamp
The Lee Oswald I Knew: Political Thinker and Activist
Ernst Titovets talks about his friend, the accused assassin, and what Oswald called 'The Athenian System'
  
Ernst Titovets
Trail of Destruction, Pt. 5: Air Force One Tape Edited a Dozen Times
The recording from Air Force One has been sanitized, says audio expert Ed Primeau
Why Che Guevara Went on ABC in 1963
Former Cuban intelligence chief Fabian Escalante explains the logic of U.S.-Cuba negotiations then and now
  
Jefferson Morley
Week in Review: From Russia With ???
Release of the Soviet-era file on Lee Harvey Oswald makes some waves
  
Margot Williams
The French Connection: De Gaulle on JFK's Assassination
Author Bernard Le Grelle uncovered the French president's very private, very penetrating analysis of who killed JFK. He tells how he did it.
JFK Live: Special Guest Dr. David Mantik
The veteran researcher will join us to talk about his latest book and answer questions
  
Lawrence P. Schnapf
 and 
Chad Nagle
