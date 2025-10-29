JFK Facts
The Dog That Didn't Bark
Elementary deductions about in CIA tradecraft around Lee Harvey Oswald, courtesy of Sherlock Holmes.
48 mins ago
Seven Washington Insiders Who Suspected a JFK Plot
They didn't buy the story of a 'lone gunman'
Oct 28
•
Jefferson Morley
27
21
Week in Review: The Russians Are Coming
Lee Harvey Oswald's friend Ernst Titovets and the son of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev remember how the JFK case unfolded in the Soviet Union
Oct 26
•
Margot Williams
9
1
Spymaster: 'Be Sure That No One Was in Dallas That Particular Day'
A revealing and rare slip of the tongue from CIA director Richard Helms about November 22, 1963
Oct 25
18
13
JFK Live: Join Us Tonight
The latest news and anything else meriting discussion on America's 'Great Crime'
Oct 23
•
Chad Nagle
and
Lawrence P. Schnapf
4
2
The JFK Story According to Sergei Khrushchev, Son of the Soviet Leader
The son of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev talks about his father's relationship with JFK and his reaction to JFK's assassination
Oct 23
•
Peter Voskamp
29
4
The Lee Oswald I Knew: Political Thinker and Activist
Ernst Titovets talks about his friend, the accused assassin, and what Oswald called 'The Athenian System'
Oct 22
•
Ernst Titovets
28
9
Trail of Destruction, Pt. 5: Air Force One Tape Edited a Dozen Times
The recording from Air Force One has been sanitized, says audio expert Ed Primeau
Oct 22
29
1
Why Che Guevara Went on ABC in 1963
Former Cuban intelligence chief Fabian Escalante explains the logic of U.S.-Cuba negotiations then and now
Oct 21
•
Jefferson Morley
31
2
Week in Review: From Russia With ???
Release of the Soviet-era file on Lee Harvey Oswald makes some waves
Oct 19
•
Margot Williams
15
1
The French Connection: De Gaulle on JFK's Assassination
Author Bernard Le Grelle uncovered the French president's very private, very penetrating analysis of who killed JFK. He tells how he did it.
Oct 18
17
2
JFK Live: Special Guest Dr. David Mantik
The veteran researcher will join us to talk about his latest book and answer questions
Oct 16
•
Lawrence P. Schnapf
and
Chad Nagle
16
15
