When organizing research work, I always make use of a tool that is simple, inexpensive and machine independent: a timeline. Entering facts, data, and documents into chronological order gives information more than order. It can provide a view that gives new meaning to the information — something that isn’t hidden but just out of sight, something that makes a connection, or fires up a re-examination of a previous analysis. Make that timeline in a text file, spreadsheet, or write it in ink.

This week JFK Facts Editor Jefferson Morley picked one day on his timeline — Oct. 10, 1963 — and showed how a now-unredacted CIA document offers a new view of the CIA's knowledge about Lee Harvey Oswald. The Oct. 10 cable dissolves the cover story, fed to the Warren Commission, that the CIA only had a “routine” interest in Oswald before the assassination. A half dozen high-ranking officers were familiar with Oswald’s biography, his leftist politics, his security clearance, his recent arrest, and his contacts with Cuban and Soviet personnel six weeks before JFK was killed.



Who was Reuben Efron?

Recalling the 2023 declassification of a name that was new to JFK researchers, the CIA man who read Oswald’s mail, Chad Nagle delved deep into the story of Reuben Efron and HTLINGUAL, the operation under which the agency intercepted and read Americans’ mail in the Cold War era — including Lee Harvey Oswald’s. It is astonishing that the CIA would conceal Efron’s identity for so long, even if it had something incriminating or embarrassing to hide. The CIA’s six-decade reticence in helping to complete the American historical record meant that JFK researchers seldom, if ever, wondered what Reuben Efron did beyond the occupations listed in his patchy public biography.

Nagle filled in some of the patches in the Efron biography this week.



LBJ to Dulles: Some unpleasant news

Dan Hardway offered a rare gem of historic audio to our discussion of how Allen Dulles came to be named to the Warren Commission. The former House Select Committee on Assassinations investigator cited this phone call that President Lyndon Johnson made to former CIA director Dulles on Nov. 29, 1963, informing him he would be on the commission.

The conversation opens with LBJ apologetically advising Dulles, “I have some unpleasant news for you.”

That’s just the beginning. Listen here.



William Harvey’s widow

As revelations from long-suppressed JFK records call attention to the travels of CIA assassination chief William “Bill” Harvey in late 1963, this interview with C.G. Harvey, his wife and fellow CIA officer, is essential background to the emerging story of her husband’s involvement in the events of 1963. What this CIA widow says about JFK, Jackie, RFK, and the Mafia will amaze you.

The video, audio, and transcript are on JFK Facts’ YouTube channel, linked from the post below.

Hey Boomers, listen to the 2000s

Rapper Eminem’s “Public Enemy #1” is one of the most pointed examinations of the Kennedy assassination in mainstream hip-hop. He conflates his flight of fancy with the tragic deaths of two men who are often name-checked in hip-hop: Tupac Shakur and President John F. Kennedy.

JFK Facts’ Ryan Carter shared that connection:

Flashback to September 7th

When 2Pac was murdered in Vegas

He said it, he predicted his own death, let us never forget it

Should we ever live to regret it

Like the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated in broad day

By the crazed lunatic with a gun

…

