JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anti-war leftist's avatar
Anti-war leftist
Oct 13Edited

Has everyone seen "The Fog of War," Errol Morris's fantastic interview with and documentary about former Defense Secretary Robert McNamara? It's a must-see. Morris did an incredible job getting the truth about the Vietnam war out of probably the most knowledgeable person in government at that time..

It has been years since I saw it, but my memory is that the heart of the film is McNamara near the end of his life staring into the camera, reflecting upon his actions, answering hard questions, and regretting things he did. It is probably the best interview I have ever seen with a public figure. After a career of lying to the American public, one gets the distinct impression that McNamara finally is telling the truth.

I am repeating what I said in a previous post. The world deserves an interview like this with Marina Oswald before she passes. Just Marina staring into a camera, answering questions, and telling us all what she knows starting with her life in Russia. Why did the Russians allow her to leave so easily? Why did she fear going back? What did LHO think of JFK? How could he afford to travel to Mexico City? What were the sources of his income? Did she know he was a fake defector? What was her motivation for marrying LHO? What did she think of the Paines, Ruth Paine in particular? There are so many questions she could answer. Where's our Errol Morris?

DVD sales would probably be in the millions worldwide.

Here's Ted Yacucci's latest video: "Lee Oswald did not go to Mexico City"

https://youtu.be/ml2H2cv66vU?si=yrkKKbyZ_YrzlOGL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jefferson Morley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture